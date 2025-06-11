R1 Expands Finance and Corporate Development Teams with New Appointments

Chris Ricaurte Appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Dan Bise Joins as EVP of Corporate Development and Strategy

Reflects R1’s Commitment to Continued Expansion and Strategic Evolution

MURRAY, Utah, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 (“R1” or the “Company”), an industry leader in managing and intelligently automating healthcare revenue management with over 20 years of experience, today announced the expansion of its finance and strategy leadership teams. Chris Ricaurte, a healthcare revenue solutions industry veteran, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, and Dan Bise has joined as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy. These key leadership appointments underscore R1’s ongoing commitment to driving innovation and business expansion that position the Company for long-term success.

Mr. Ricaurte has nearly three decades of financial and operational expertise, as well as extensive experience in the healthcare and revenue cycle management space. He has served as the Company’s Chief Transformation Officer since February 2025, responsible for company-wide strategic initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, global operations and the physician and specialty care business line. Mr. Ricaurte previously held a range of financial and operating leadership roles at R1, including as CFO from 2013 through 2019. Prior to rejoining R1, he served as CFO and Chief Operating Officer of VillageMD and co-CEO of Parsley Health, a leader in functional medicine. As a longtime finance leader, he has also served as CFO at a range of industrial and manufacturing businesses, including Applied Materials, Nortel, CHEP Europe and GE Power Controls.



Chris Ricaurte



Mr. Bise brings deep expertise in M&A and business strategy to his role as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy. Most recently, he served as a Partner at Tailwind Capital and before that was Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Change Healthcare, where he was responsible for more than a dozen acquisitions, divestitures and strategic partnerships, several of which focused on revenue cycle technology. In his role at R1, Mr. Bise will lead R1’s organic and inorganic growth initiatives, while continuing to identify and capitalize on key expansion opportunities across R1’s core business lines.



Dan Bise



“Chris and Dan are seasoned leaders and industry experts who will be instrumental as R1 continues to evolve,” said Joe Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of R1. “Chris brings deep operational expertise, and we were thrilled to welcome him back into the R1 family earlier this year. He has already significantly contributed to R1’s development and growth during his time as Chief Transformation Officer and as CFO and Treasurer. Dan has a unique perspective and a track record of driving both organic and inorganic expansion in high-growth industries. As we continue to expand our business and position R1 for future growth and technological innovation, we are confident Chris and Dan are ideal candidates to lead our Finance and Corporate Development functions and execute our company-wide strategic initiatives.”

“I am honored to take on the CFO role and continue working alongside the incredible management, Finance, and Corporate Development teams at R1 to drive the Company’s strategic vision forward,” said Mr. Ricaurte. “With incredible momentum across R1 with the recent launch of its proprietary AI lab, R37, R1 is positioned as a clear leader in the revenue cycle management space. I look forward to being part of the team as R1 continues to revolutionize and optimize the healthcare financial performance ecosystem.”

Mr. Bise added, “I have long admired R1 for its ability to remain innovative and forward-looking while also experiencing significant and consistent growth over its two-decade long history. As R1 continues to map the future of healthcare revenue management and delivers an unmatched offering that both increases efficiency for providers and improves care for patients nationwide, I am thrilled to be part of the team.”

About Chris Ricaurte

Chris Ricaurte is a seasoned leader with nearly three decades of experience across finance, healthcare and revenue cycle management. As Chief Financial Officer of R1, he oversees the Company’s Finance and Corporate Development and Strategy functions. Mr. Ricaurte most recently served as Chief Transformation Officer, responsible for company-wide strategic initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, global operations and the physician and specialty care business line. Previously, Mr. Ricaurte served as Senior Vice President of revenue cycle operations, CFO and Treasurer at R1 from 2013 through 2019. Prior to rejoining R1 in 2025, Mr. Ricaurte served as co-CEO of Parsley Health and as CFO and Chief Operating Officer of VillageMD. He began his career as a financial analyst at GE and rose through the ranks to become CFO of the company’s Industrial Systems European division. Mr. Ricaurte holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Miami University.

About Dan Bise

Dan Bise is Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at R1, responsible for enterprise-wide strategic initiatives and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to R1, Mr. Bise was a Partner at the private equity firm Tailwind Capital, where he led investments in healthcare and tech-enabled services companies. Previously, Mr. Bise was Head of Corporate Development at Change Healthcare, a healthcare technology company with more than $3 billion in revenue across providers, payers and pharmacies. In this role, Mr. Bise was responsible for driving the inorganic growth strategy of the business. He was extensively involved in Change’s 2017 merger with McKesson Technology Solutions, leading to a subsequent IPO that valued the business at nearly $10 billion. Mr. Bise began his career as a private equity investor, including roles at Harvest Partners and BlackRock Private Equity Partners. Dan earned a BBA in Finance and Accounting from James Madison University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

About R1

R1 is a leading provider of automation solutions that transform the financial performance and patient experience for health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while driving revenue yield, reducing operating costs, and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: https://www.r1rcm.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5675397-583c-45e2-9149-09055852bb12

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97d67b4d-0611-4c76-9479-7a7512d02e9f