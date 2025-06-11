Alpha Modus Ventures Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Cisco Systems

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Ventures, LLC (“AMV”), the entity that recently filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Broadcom Inc. on April 22, 2025, and engaged a patent monetization and funding agreement with Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), today announced that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin Division on June 9, 2025. The case alleges that Cisco has infringed three patents owned by AMV related to its breakthrough Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCoE) technology.

The complaint asserts that certain of Cisco’s networking and data center products, including at least its Unified Computing System and Converged Network Adapters (CNAs), infringe U.S. Patent Nos. 11,108,591, 11,310,077, and 11,303,473, which are directed to methods and systems enabling efficient transport of Fibre Channel traffic over Ethernet networks.

AMV is seeking monetary damages for Cisco’s past use of the patented technology, alleging that Cisco’s unauthorized use of this innovation resulted in significant commercial benefit at the expense of AMV’s proprietary rights.

Alpha Modus CEO William Alessi stated, “This lawsuit represents our unwavering commitment to protecting the intellectual property rights that form the foundation of technological leadership that AMOD holds interest in. We believe our shareholders deserve recognition and compensation for the unauthorized use of these innovations.”

The case is styled Alpha Modus Ventures, LLC v. Cisco Systems, Inc., Civil Action No. 1:25-cv-00888, in the Western District of Texas.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a technology company focused on advancing retail intelligence and connectivity through innovative, patented AI-powered platforms. Alpha Modus Ventures, LLC holds foundational IP in data networking and retail technology that underpins the company’s broader strategic initiatives.

