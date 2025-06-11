House of Doge Appoints Fintech Leaders as CEO and Chief Payments Officer to Lead Global Expansion into Payments

MIAMI, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge , the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, today announced the appointment of Marco Margiotta as Chief Executive Officer and Ryan Deslippe as Chief Payments Officer. The two fintech leaders bring decades of experience scaling financial technology platforms, most recently as co-founders of Payfare Inc., which went public and was acquired by Fortune 500 fintech powerhouse Fiserv in early 2025.

Margiotta, a seasoned CEO and CPA, led Payfare from concept to IPO as CEO, scaling it into the #1-ranked financial app in the United States serving millions of users. Deslippe, who held senior leadership roles alongside Margiotta, forged major partnerships with companies including Uber, DoorDash, Lyft and Walmart, helping to move billions of dollars in instant payouts across North America.

“We’re entering a defining moment for Dogecoin utility, and Marco and Ryan are exactly the calibre of leadership needed to propel adoption forward,” said Timothy Stebbing, Director of the Dogecoin Foundation and newly appointed Chief Technology Officer at House of Doge. “Their fintech expertise and proven ability to execute at scale will be critical as we build the infrastructure to make Dogecoin a viable, everyday currency.”

As House of Doge enters its next phase of growth, Margiotta and Deslippe will focus on deploying Dogecoin across real-world use cases, beginning with merchant payments, neo-banking and tokenization.

“Dogecoin is fast, efficient, and culturally embedded, and now we’re making it functional,” said Marco Margiotta, incoming CEO of House of Doge. “With the right technology and partnerships in place, Dogecoin can become integral to global financial ecosystems.”

“We envision a future where using Dogecoin at checkout is as simple as tapping your phone,” added Deslippe. “That’s the future we’re building.”

Governance Led by Global Business Leaders

The appointments follow the previously announced formation of the House of Doge Board of Directors-Elect, which will assume official responsibilities following the company’s go-public transaction, expected to close in Q3 2025.

Board-Elect Members Include:

Marco Margiotta, CEO, House of Doge

With a proven track record of scaling financial technology platforms from inception through IPO and acquisition, Marco is a fintech visionary. As CEO of Payfare, he led the company to become a publicly traded leader in instant payouts before its acquisition by Fiserv.

Sarosh Mistry, President & CEO, Sodexo North America

A seasoned executive, Sarosh leads the North America strategy and operations for Sodexo, one of the world’s largest multinational food service and facilities management organizations. Sarosh’s focus on leveraging scalable solutions, innovation and technology, including the use of Ai and robotics, has helped complex service companies drive sustainable growth.

Timothy Stebbing, Executive Director & CTO, Dogecoin Foundation

A leading architect of Dogecoin’s technical evolution, Timothy has been instrumental in shaping the Foundation’s development roadmap, championing ecosystem improvements and community-led innovation. As CTO of House of Doge, he brings a deep understanding of dogecoin infrastructure and is a pivotal bridge between the Foundation and the commercial execution arm.

Michael Galloro, Managing Partner, ALOE Finance

Michael is a capital markets veteran with extensive experience advising high-growth companies on Go Public transactions and strategic M&A. As Managing Partner at ALOE Finance, he’s played a key role in structuring public market readiness for various industries, including fintech.

A Prominent U.S. Attorney (Name Forthcoming)

Pending final legal clearances, the board will include a nationally recognized attorney with deep experience in corporate governance, compliance, and high-stakes litigation. This appointment is intended to further strengthen House of Doge’s oversight structure and regulatory readiness as the company enters public markets and expands its footprint in the financial sector.

Together, the executive and governance team positions House of Doge to lead Dogecoin’s evolution into a trusted and globally adopted form of financial exchange.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

