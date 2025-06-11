Ataccama establishes Partner Advisory Board to shape the future of data trust and enterprise AI

BOSTON, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the data trust company, today announced its inaugural Partner Advisory Board, a global cohort of data management leaders convening this week in Boston. The board deepens alignment across Ataccama’s technology and services ecosystem and gives market-leading partners a formal seat at the table to shape product direction and platform strategy. It marks a new phase in the company’s evolution, where the ecosystem amplifies how Ataccama builds, sells, and scales.

The board marks the next phase in Ataccama’s partner ecosystem evolution. Over the past year, the company has helped solution partners grow their Ataccama-related services revenue by 10x, co-developed accelerators to shorten time-to-value, and expanded integrations with technology partners, including Snowflake and Atlan. Its partner-sourced pipeline has climbed 67% year-over-year, culminating in one of the largest deals in company history. These partnerships have helped customers accelerate cloud migrations, improve data quality at scale, and deploy AI-ready data architectures faster than ever.



“This board connects us with the people delivering outcomes in the field,” said Jessica Goulart , Global Vice President of Partnerships at Ataccama. “Each leader was selected for their strategic perspective across industries like financial services, manufacturing, and insurance. They bring insight into what customers need, where the gaps are, and how the market is shifting. That input directly shapes how we evolve our platform to meet the real demands of modern enterprises.”

“Ataccama isn’t just building tools. The focus on cloud and AI shows real foresight in how they are advancing the platform to drive value for businesses,” said Bill Romenesko , Principal, MDM/Data Governance at Capgemini. “Being part of the Partner Advisory Board gives us a meaningful opportunity to help shape where the platform is headed to ensure the technology continues to align with how our customers evolve their business strategies.”

The group includes leaders who have built and delivered enterprise-grade data programs across highly regulated industries, such as finance and insurance. Each has directly influenced Ataccama’s partner-led success, advising clients, expanding adoption, and opening new market opportunities. This board operates as a working body that creates a direct feedback loop between Ataccama’s leadership and the experts driving outcomes in the field.

“It’s a real engine for growth, collaboration, and leadership,” explained Goulart. “Our partners now have a seat at the table to influence go-to-market strategy, drive scale, and help shape how data trust is delivered across the ecosystem. This board turns momentum into long-term advantage, powered by the people building real outcomes every day.”

The Partner Advisory Board complements Ataccama’s Customer Advisory Board and Strategic Advisory Board, which include leaders from Truist, MetLife, M&T Bank, Stanley Black & Decker, Allianz, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. These boards provide Ataccama with a 360-degree view of the market, shaping product direction, customer experience, and long-term strategy across the ecosystem.

Learn more about Ataccama’s Partner Program: https://www.ataccama.com/partners