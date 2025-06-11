Mark L. Mattioli and Beth Anne Jackson Appointed as Co-Chairs of Post & Schell’s Health Care Practice Group

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post & Schell, P.C. is pleased to announce that attorneys Mark L. Mattioli and Beth Anne Jackson have been appointed Co-Chairs of the firm’s Health Care Practice Group. They succeed former Department Chair Paula G. Sanders.

“On behalf of the entire firm, I would like to thank Paula for her many years of leadership and service as Chair,” said A. James Johnston, President & Chief Executive Officer of Post & Schell, P.C. “Paula developed a regional and national brand along with a vast and loyal client following.”

“I would also like to express the firm’s gratitude to Mark and Beth Anne for taking on these roles,” Mr. Johnston continued. “They will oversee a team of attorneys focused on helping clients achieve practical, expeditious, and cost-efficient solutions to their legal and regulatory matters.”

Mr. Mattioli specializes in providing comprehensive support and defense to health care entities nationally in transactional, regulatory, and litigation matters. His diverse clientele includes hospitals and health systems, long-term care facilities, home health agencies, dialysis providers, clinical laboratories, and manufacturers of medical devices and durable medical equipment (DME). He serves clients across Pennsylvania and New Jersey from the firm’s offices in Philadelphia, PA, and Mt. Laurel, NJ.

Ms. Jackson has dedicated her career to advising health care providers on transactional, compliance, and operational aspects of health care law. She offers expert counsel on the development and implementation of contracts, transactions, policies, and procedures to ensure compliance with federal and state health care regulations. Her clients include hospitals and their medical staff, ambulatory surgery centers, physician groups, outpatient providers, and management services organizations. Ms. Jackson is based in the firm's Pittsburgh, PA office, and serves clients throughout Pennsylvania and Texas.

About Post & Schell, P.C.

For over 50 years, Post & Schell’s attorneys have combined the operational knowledge and insight into the industries they represent with creative legal solutions – and helped clients overcome their legal and business challenges.

Founded in 1968, we have grown from a Philadelphia insurance defense-focused firm to a firm with diverse, collaborative, and complementary practices and attorneys. With over 50 practice groups and nine offices, we provide litigation, regulatory compliance, business and transactional, and dispute resolution services to clients regionally, nationally, and internationally.

With offices in Washington, DC, Mt. Laurel, NJ, Wilmington, DE, Wheeling, WV, and Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Lancaster, and Allentown, PA, our attorneys represent industries in a variety of venues and geographic markets.

