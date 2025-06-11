PriceSpider Doubles Down on Innovation with New Product Features and Integrations to Help Brands Convert Smarter and Grow Faster

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PriceSpider , the global leader in shoppable media solutions for omnichannel brands, today announced a powerful slate of new innovations across its Shoppable and Price Monitoring product suites that underscore its commitment to AI and data-driven commerce. The latest enhancements equip brands with deeper insights and more control over the path to purchase. Building on strong momentum in Q1, the company is executing on an ambitious product roadmap to help brands navigate complex omnichannel landscapes, maximize retail media performance and drive higher conversion.

“Brands face increasing pressure to perform in a landscape growing more complex daily between tariffs and the rising impact of AI on every part of the commerce ecosystem,” said Anthony Ferry, CEO and co-founder of PriceSpider. “Brands need more than performance marketing. They need actionable insights, automation at scale and innovative tools that put them ahead of the curve. And that’s what we’re building.”

From new shoppable integrations to real-time analytics and predictive intelligence, PriceSpider’s product momentum is shaping a future where brands can act faster, adapt smarter and optimize across every touchpoint.

PriceSpider’s recent product highlights include:

DoorDash Integration – Unlocks access to over 500,000 stores through DoorDash for frictionless, last-mile delivery.

– Unlocks access to over 500,000 stores through DoorDash for frictionless, last-mile delivery. Meta Integration – Enables brands to engage shoppers with dynamic product ads with real-time availability in Meta’s Advantage+ ecosystem.

– Enables brands to engage shoppers with dynamic product ads with real-time availability in Meta’s Advantage+ ecosystem. Custom Commerce API – Steps up personalization by giving brands full control over shoppable experiences.

– Steps up personalization by giving brands full control over shoppable experiences. Salsify Partnership – Expands longtime collaboration to simplify high-quality content delivery for shoppable activations.

Looking ahead, PriceSpider is focused on deepening its analytics and scaling its global retail intelligence capabilities.

Current PriceSpider innovations underway, with more exciting announcements slated for Q3:

Traffic Benchmarking Report – Real-time industry comparisons to guide performance optimization.

– Real-time industry comparisons to guide performance optimization. Basket Analytics – Real-time visibility into shopper behavior post-click, including when a specific brand does not make it into the final purchase, to offer insights beyond traditional cart abandonment.

– Real-time visibility into shopper behavior post-click, including when a specific brand does not make it into the final purchase, to offer insights beyond traditional cart abandonment. Stock Intelligence Module – More visibility into stockout trends and retailer availability to optimize retail media spend.

– More visibility into stockout trends and retailer availability to optimize retail media spend. Price Intelligence Expansion – Enhanced global pricing trends, competitor behavior and promotion dynamics to increase competitive wins.

– Enhanced global pricing trends, competitor behavior and promotion dynamics to increase competitive wins. Third-Party Marketplace Reporting – Enhanced management of channel integrity and unauthorized seller risk on platforms like Amazon and Walmart.



PriceSpider has redefined the shoppable category in giving brands control over the critical moments of the shopper journey across the offsite and onsite experience with a platform-agnostic solution that spans across any channel, any digital touchpoint and any path to purchase. The company is doubling down on what matters most: delivering intelligence, integration and efficiency to boost sales and drive higher conversions.

