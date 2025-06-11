World Furniture Outlook 2025-2026: Production, Exports, Consumption, and Imports for 100 Countries

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Furniture Outlook 2025/2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The leading furniture importers worldwide are the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. US furniture imports represent about one quarter of global imports. Out of the 100 countries analysed, 24 list the United States as their primary export destination. Among these, 10 export over 50% of their total furniture shipments to the US market.

Uncertainty in international trade policies could push countries to diversify their export markets, and, in particular, the disruption in US-China trade is likely to lead to substantial trade diversion, prompting concerns in third-party markets about heightened competition from Chinese exports.

The World Furniture Outlook 2025/2026 analyses the global furniture sector providing insights into furniture market trends, historical series of basic data (furniture production, consumption, imports, exports 2015-2024), macroeconomic indicators, and prospects of the furniture market for the years 2025 and 2026, highlighting regional dynamics and providing data for 100 countries.

International trade of furniture is in a state of unprecedented uncertainty. Trade policy and tariff unpredictability may continue. As a consequence, forecasts on consumption and international trade of furniture should be used with great caution, particularly for countries where the furniture sector is more open to international trade.

Continuing uncertainty adversely affects the business climate for the furniture sector, particularly regarding investment decisions and household consumption behaviour.

Key Insights from the World Furniture Outlook 2025/2026 Report: Global Market Analysis & Trends

World Furniture Outlook 2025/2026 is introduced by a comparative regional analysis providing an overview of the furniture sector globally which includes:

World Furniture sector trends and basic data

World Economy and Furniture Market Scenario

Overview of the world furniture production

World furniture market size and prospects of furniture consumption

Growth of furniture imports worldwide and the role of furniture exporting countries in the marketplace

Market shares of the major furniture exporters by geographical region

Analysis of the openness of furniture markets that covers the past decade, with trade balance, imports/consumption, and exports/production ratios

Statistics and outlook data are also available in a country format with 100 summary country tables including:

A historical series on furniture production value, 2015-2024

A historical series on furniture market size in value, 2015-2024

A historical series on furniture trade, values of furniture imports and furniture exports, 2015-2024

Furniture Market Forecasts for 2025 and 2026

Country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context

Trading partners: origin of furniture imports

Trading partners: destination of furniture exports

The 100 country tables also include the following data for an understanding of the macroeconomic context driving furniture demand:

Total household consumption expenditure

Total GNP at purchasing power parity

Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity

This research aims to answer the following questions:

How big is the global furniture market? What are its prospects?

What are the furniture market forecasts?

What are the world's largest furniture markets?

What are the largest furniture producing countries worldwide?

What are the dynamics of the world furniture trade?

What are the main exporters and importers of furniture on a global level?

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: The World Furniture Outlook

1. Summary data: The World Furniture Sector

World Furniture sector trends and basic data

World Economy and Furniture market scenario

2. World Furniture Market Trends and Forecasts

Overview of the world furniture production

Furniture consumption: world furniture market size and by area

3. International Trade of Furniture

Market shares of the leading furniture exporting countries

The opening of furniture markets

International Furniture Trade within Economic Regions

Trade Balance

4. The International Scenario

The world economy and prospects of the furniture sector

Furniture Trade Forecasts 2025-2026

Furniture Market Forecasts 2025-2026

Part II: World Furniture Indicators

1. World Tables

Overview of the world furniture industry - Production, Exports, Consumption, and Imports 2015-2023 and 2024 preliminary estimates

Furniture exports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)

Furniture imports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)

The opening of the furniture markets

Growth of exports, 40 major exporting countries

Growth of imports, 40 major importing countries

World furniture trade. Destination of exports and origin of imports

Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026 (alphabetical order and ranking by level of furniture consumption)

2. Country Tables for 100 Countries

Albania

Algeria

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belarus

Belgium

Bolivia

Bosnia Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Ethiopia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Guatemala

Hong Kong (China)

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Lithuania

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

Moldova

Montenegro

Morocco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan (China)

Tanzania

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkiye

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

For each country:

Furniture production, exports, imports, and consumption for the time series 2015-2024

Economic indicators (population, area, total and per capita GNP, household consumption expenditure, data at purchasing power parity)

Real growth of furniture consumption: 2025-2026 forecasts

Exchange rates

Furniture trading partners: destination countries of furniture exports and countries of origin of furniture imports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7mect

