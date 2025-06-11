World Furniture Outlook 2025-2026: Production, Exports, Consumption, and Imports for 100 Countries

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Furniture Outlook 2025/2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The leading furniture importers worldwide are the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. US furniture imports represent about one quarter of global imports. Out of the 100 countries analysed, 24 list the United States as their primary export destination. Among these, 10 export over 50% of their total furniture shipments to the US market.
Uncertainty in international trade policies could push countries to diversify their export markets, and, in particular, the disruption in US-China trade is likely to lead to substantial trade diversion, prompting concerns in third-party markets about heightened competition from Chinese exports.
The World Furniture Outlook 2025/2026 analyses the global furniture sector providing insights into furniture market trends, historical series of basic data (furniture production, consumption, imports, exports 2015-2024), macroeconomic indicators, and prospects of the furniture market for the years 2025 and 2026, highlighting regional dynamics and providing data for 100 countries.
International trade of furniture is in a state of unprecedented uncertainty. Trade policy and tariff unpredictability may continue. As a consequence, forecasts on consumption and international trade of furniture should be used with great caution, particularly for countries where the furniture sector is more open to international trade.
Continuing uncertainty adversely affects the business climate for the furniture sector, particularly regarding investment decisions and household consumption behaviour.
Key Insights from the World Furniture Outlook 2025/2026 Report: Global Market Analysis & Trends
World Furniture Outlook 2025/2026 is introduced by a comparative regional analysis providing an overview of the furniture sector globally which includes:
- World Furniture sector trends and basic data
- World Economy and Furniture Market Scenario
- Overview of the world furniture production
- World furniture market size and prospects of furniture consumption
- Growth of furniture imports worldwide and the role of furniture exporting countries in the marketplace
- Market shares of the major furniture exporters by geographical region
- Analysis of the openness of furniture markets that covers the past decade, with trade balance, imports/consumption, and exports/production ratios
Statistics and outlook data are also available in a country format with 100 summary country tables including:
- A historical series on furniture production value, 2015-2024
- A historical series on furniture market size in value, 2015-2024
- A historical series on furniture trade, values of furniture imports and furniture exports, 2015-2024
- Furniture Market Forecasts for 2025 and 2026
- Country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context
- Trading partners: origin of furniture imports
- Trading partners: destination of furniture exports
The 100 country tables also include the following data for an understanding of the macroeconomic context driving furniture demand:
- Total household consumption expenditure
- Total GNP at purchasing power parity
- Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity
This research aims to answer the following questions:
- How big is the global furniture market? What are its prospects?
- What are the furniture market forecasts?
- What are the world's largest furniture markets?
- What are the largest furniture producing countries worldwide?
- What are the dynamics of the world furniture trade?
- What are the main exporters and importers of furniture on a global level?
Key Topics Covered:
Part I: The World Furniture Outlook
1. Summary data: The World Furniture Sector
- World Furniture sector trends and basic data
- World Economy and Furniture market scenario
2. World Furniture Market Trends and Forecasts
- Overview of the world furniture production
- Furniture consumption: world furniture market size and by area
3. International Trade of Furniture
- Market shares of the leading furniture exporting countries
- The opening of furniture markets
- International Furniture Trade within Economic Regions
- Trade Balance
4. The International Scenario
- The world economy and prospects of the furniture sector
- Furniture Trade Forecasts 2025-2026
- Furniture Market Forecasts 2025-2026
Part II: World Furniture Indicators
1. World Tables
- Overview of the world furniture industry - Production, Exports, Consumption, and Imports 2015-2023 and 2024 preliminary estimates
- Furniture exports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)
- Furniture imports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)
- The opening of the furniture markets
- Growth of exports, 40 major exporting countries
- Growth of imports, 40 major importing countries
- World furniture trade. Destination of exports and origin of imports
- Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026 (alphabetical order and ranking by level of furniture consumption)
2. Country Tables for 100 Countries
For each country:
- Furniture production, exports, imports, and consumption for the time series 2015-2024
- Economic indicators (population, area, total and per capita GNP, household consumption expenditure, data at purchasing power parity)
- Real growth of furniture consumption: 2025-2026 forecasts
- Exchange rates
- Furniture trading partners: destination countries of furniture exports and countries of origin of furniture imports
