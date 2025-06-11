CN to Invest Approximately $170 Million in Illinois to Build Capacity and Power Sustainable Growth

HOMEWOOD, Ill., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today its plans to invest approximately US$170 million in Illinois, as part of its 2025 capital investment program. This investment will support track maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives in the state. This includes investments towards the construction of the Chicago Logistics Hub and projects to upgrade technology and training facilities at CN’s Homewood Campus, as well as network improvements. These projects will help ensure the safe movement of goods and support long-term sustainable growth in Illinois and across CN’s network.

“We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future. Our continued infrastructure investment in Illinois will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the state. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across communities where we operate.”

- Tracy Robinson, President, and Chief Executive Officer of CN



“CN has been a tremendous community partner across Will County for many years. This announcement today of additional regional investments highlights their commitment to our areas ongoing success.”

- Hugh O’Hara, President of the Will County Governmental League



In 2024, CN invested approximately US$234 million in Illinois for track maintenance and key infrastructure initiatives. Highlights of this investment include:

Over USD $54 million for a four-mile siding extension in the Greater Chicago area, boosting corridor capacity by 17%.

More than USD $15 million for new equipment, including the acquisition of 500 intermodal (EMP) containers and a number of vehicles as part of a fleet renewal program to be used in Illinois and across CN’s network.

Approximately USD $10 million to improve intermodal operations and build capacity in the Greater Chicago area.



Illinois in Numbers:

Employees: approximately 1,667

Railroad route miles operated: 1,256

Community investments: US$ 361,000 in 2024

Local spending: US$1.0 billion in 2024

Cash taxes paid: US$46 million in 2024



About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

