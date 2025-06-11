Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

11 June 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 11 June 2025 the Company purchased 61,943 ordinary shares at a price of 33.86 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares 371,920,517 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.
The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 371,920,517.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


Recommended Reading

  • June 10, 2025 10:45 ET | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
    Net Asset Value(s)

    10 June 2025 HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC (the “Company”) NAV announcement As at close of business on 6 June 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows: ...

    Read More
    Net Asset Value(s)
  • June 06, 2025 07:44 ET | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
    Issue of Equity

    NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF...

    Read More
    Issue of Equity