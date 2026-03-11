11 March 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Offer Update – Extension of Closing Date for Tax Year End (2025/26)

On 23 January 2026, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million together with the discretion to utilise an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10 million (the “Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in an offer document (the “Offer Document"), which is available on the Company's website (www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk).

Under the terms and conditions of the Offer, the closing date for receipt of Application Forms for the current tax year (2025/26) is 5.00pm on Wednesday 25 March 2026 (the “Closing Date”).

The Board has decided to extend the deadline for the Closing Date to 12.00 noon on Tuesday 31 March 2026.

The Board encourages all shareholders and other prospective investors under the Offer to make sure Application Forms are completed in full, and all subscription monies are received by the Company, as early as possible to avoid the disappointment of not being included in this tax year.

On 26 November 2025 the government announced that the rate of income tax relief available on investment into new shares issued by VCTs will reduce from 30 per cent. to 20 per cent., with effect from 6 April 2026. Shares issued under the Offer before this date will still benefit from 30 per cent. income tax relief.

