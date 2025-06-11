China Acrylonitrile Industry Report 2025: Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029 - Capacity, Supply and Demand, Manufacturers, Trade, End-users

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylonitrile Market in China: 2019-2024 Review and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the China Acrylonitrile market. The report covers 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2029 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national market for Acrylonitrile.



Report Scope

The report considers present situation, historical background and forecast of Acrylonitrile market in China

Comprehensive data on Acrylonitrile supply/demand, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years is provided in the report

The report gives information about Acrylonitrile market players in China

Acrylonitrile market forecast for the next five years, including market volumes and prices is also included:

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of China Acrylonitrile market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the China Acrylonitrile market in 2019-2024?

What was China Acrylonitrile supply in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in China Acrylonitrile market?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of China Acrylonitrile market in 2025-2029?

What will be the CAGRs for China Acrylonitrile supply and demand?

Are there Acrylonitrile projects to be completed in 2025-2029 in China?

And many others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Acrylonitrile Market in China



2. Capacity in China

2.1. Country Capacity, Shares in Global and Regional Markets (2024)



3. Acrylonitrile Supply in China

3.1. China Production in 2019-2024

3.2. China Production Shares in Global Market and in Regional Market in 2019-2024



4. Acrylonitrile Manufacturers

4.1. Acrylonitrile Market Players Profiles

4.2. Plants Capacity, Shares in Domestic, Regional and World Markets



5. Acrylonitrile Demand in China

5.1. Demand Structure, Consumption in 2019-2024

5.2. China Demand Shares in Regional Market and in Global Market in 2019-2024



6. Acrylonitrile Trade in China

6.1. Export, Export Share in Production (Recent Years)

6.2. Import, Import Share in Consumption (Recent Years)

6.3. Annual Prices (Recent Years)



7. Acrylonitrile Market Forecast to 2029

7.1. General Market Forecast

7.2. Acrylonitrile Production Forecast to 2029

7.3. Acrylonitrile Consumption Forecast to 2029



8. Prices Forecast in China



9. Acrylonitrile End-users in China



