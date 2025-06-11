WellSpan Provider Network expands robust network of care

York, Pa., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health is pleased to announce the expansion of its WellSpan Provider Network (WPN) this summer with key providers and practices across the region joining the network. This ensures convenient access for patients with medical coverage provided by WellSpan.

The following primary and specialty care practices are set to join the network’s enhanced tier in WellSpan’s north region:

Numerous Family Practice Center PC (FPC) locations, including Bloomsburg, Duboistown, Elysburg, Herndon, Hughesville, Lewisburg, Middleburg, Mifflinburg, Montoursville, Mt. Pleasant Mills, Muncy, Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam, Sunbury, Watsontown and Williamsport

The Eye Center of Central PA and The Surgery Center of Central PA

Ideal Pediatric & Adolescent Care PC

David C. Holman, DPM a local podiatrist

The following primary and specialty care practices are set to join the network’s enhanced tier in WellSpan’s west region:

Greencastle Family Practice

Waynesboro Family Medical Associates

Pediatric Specialists of Franklin County

Cumberland Valley Retina Consultants

Dermatology Partners, with numerous locations throughout all of central Pennsylvania will also be joining the network.

“WellSpan’s commitment to offering access to high-quality care extends beyond our own practices, as we partner with like-minded providers who are equally committed to serving this region," said Dr. Anthony Aquilina, executive vice president and chief physician executive, WellSpan Health.

The new providers join the network’s enhanced tier effective July 1, 2025.

“Joining a larger health system like WellSpan continues to provide benefit to the community we serve, and it benefits our team members who now have access to an expanded group of doctors close to home for their family and their own personal care,” said Kendra Aucker, senior vice president of WellSpan’s north region and president, WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital.

“At WellSpan we know it takes a collaborative approach to meet all the needs of the communities we serve and this ensures that access is not a factor,” said Niki Hinckle, senior vice president of WellSpan’s west region.

WellSpan also offers local employers health care coverage options as part of its Well at Work program. The program supports nearly 700 employer groups across the region, providing clinical services, occupational health, wellness and well-being support in addition to other features. To learn more about it, visit www.WellSpan.org/WellAtWork.

Attachment