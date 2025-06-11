AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024-2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Bernin (Grenoble), France, June 11, 2025 – Soitec (Euronext Paris) announces the filing today of its 2024-2025 Universal Registration Document in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF) under number D.25-0439.

The 2024-2025 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public in compliance with applicable laws and regulations and a French and English version is available for consultation on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com under Investors section – Regulated Information – Financial reports and results & other regulated releases). A French version is also available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

The 2024-2025 Universal Registration Document, comprising the annual financial report, notably contains:

the management report, the consolidated and statutory financial statements and related Statutory Auditors’ reports, the information on the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors and the declaration by the person responsible for the Universal Registration Document ;

the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

the description of the share buyback program ;

the sustainability report;

the explanatory notes and the draft resolutions submitted to the approval of the Annual General Meeting of July 22, 2025.

Agenda

First-quarter 2025-2026 revenue: July 22, 2025, after market close.

Annual General Meeting: July 22, 2025.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 0.9 billion Euros in fiscal year 2024-2025. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of more than 2,200 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,300 patents have been registered by Soitec.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information: https://www.soitec.com/en/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X: @Soitec_Official

Media Relations: media@soitec.com

Investor Relations: investors@soitec.com

