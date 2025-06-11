Custom Cones USA Reveals Top 100 Pre-Roll Brands in the Country Highlighting Market Trends and Jeeter’s Dominance

SEATTLE, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Cones USA , the cannabis industry’s premier partner for pre-roll production, has released its inaugural Top 100 Pre-Roll Brands report . Developed in partnership with cannabis data firm Headset , the report offers a first-ever national ranking of the industry’s pre-roll category. The report is based on sales data from 13 state markets and shows a $3.1 billion pre-roll market in 2024, with more than 316 million units sold and California-based Jeeter leading the pack with a commanding 8% market share.

Jeeter alone brought in $245 million in sales last year, more than double the revenue of its closest competitor, with consumers consistently choosing the brand’s premium infused pre-rolls —averaging $24.62 per unit—over lower-priced options.

"Jeeter's success story represents the evolution of pre-rolls from commodity products to premium experiences," said Harrison Bard, CEO of Custom Cones USA . "Their $245 million revenue—more than double their closest competitor—shows how innovation in infused products can create market leadership as their demand continues to grow."

The Top 10 brands account for 21.5% of total U.S. pre-roll sales, indicating a maturing market with increasing consolidation at the top. Fellow California heavyweight cannabis brand STIIIZY ranked second with $110.5 million in sales, while Dogwalkers secured third at $77 million.

The report also sheds light on two distinct winning strategies: high-end, infused offerings from brands like Jeeter and Lowell Herb Co ., and low-cost, high-volume sales from value leaders like Michigan-based Dragonfly Cannabis , which sold 12.3 million units at an average price of just $2.38—the most units of any brand in the country.

Digital presence also proved to be a key growth driver. Using a proprietary “Social Score” metric across Instagram, LinkedIn and brand websites, Custom Cones USA found that brands with higher engagement like Cookies and Cheech & Chong’s often enjoyed stronger market performance, but this is not always the case.

The report also highlights notable regional patterns:

California remains the pre-roll capital with 41 of the Top 100 brands

Michigan led in total unit sales, reflecting consumer demand for affordable options in emerging markets

Infused products continue to fuel premium growth with most top brands offering THC-enhanced formats that deliver higher margins and better customer retention



"The pre-roll market continues to evolve into a sophisticated category driving cannabis growth and innovation," noted Bard. "With $3.1 billion in sales and continued state-by-state legalization, we expect this segment to continue to grow in popularity for years to come."

The full Top 100 report includes detailed data on pricing, unit volume, regional reach and digital presence. A condensed version is available for media, along with visual assets and analyst interviews upon request.

