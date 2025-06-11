ADJOURNMENT OF THE GENERAL MEETING INITALLY CONVENED ON JUNE 25, 2025

NANTES, France, June 11, 6:30 PM – OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE), announces the cancellation of the convening of the mixed General Meeting initially scheduled for June 25, 2025 (the « General Meeting ») to clarify the situation. The Board of Directors will convene a new General Meeting within the allotted time frame.

Following the publication on June 3, 2025, of a concerted declaration on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and as indicated in the press release of June 9, 20251, OSE Immunotherapeutics requested the President of the Nantes Commercial Court to extend the legal deadline for holding the General Meeting. The President of the Court granted an extension of this deadline until September 30, 2025, by order issued on June 10, 2025.

The Board of Directors of OSE Immunotherapeutics has acknowledged this judicial decision and has taken all necessary consequences. It will convene the General Meeting within the now allotted time frame. This period will allow for verifying the regularity and transparency of the General Meeting and ensuring shareholders are well informed.

Proxy forms already received become void, and all information regarding the new convocation, agenda, resolution texts, and participation and voting procedures will be communicated in due course.

The Board of Directors of OSE Immunotherapeutics, chaired by Didier Hoch, states: “Dear shareholders, we wish to inform you of the postponement of our General Meeting. We will communicate the new date to you shortly. This situation calls for everyone's responsibility. It is my duty to ensure that each of you arrives at this meeting with all the necessary and useful information to vote in an informed and enlightened manner. Together, you will decide on the future of the Company. Our Company is dynamic and sustainable, with innovative research programs and significant clinical trials underway. I sincerely hope that we can, together, provide the OSE teams with the means to continue this momentum in the service of patients. The Board of Directors of OSE will continue to pursue this objective in a spirit of responsibility and openness to dialogue.”

OSE Immunotherapeutics reaffirms its commitment to rigorous governance and transparent communication and pledges to keep its shareholders informed of the outcomes of this decision.

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is quoted on Euronext.

Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company’s website: www.ose-immuno.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.





