Colabor Group Inc. Announces the Departure of Its Chief Financial Officer

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) ("Colabor" or the "Company") announces today that Mr. Pierre Blanchette will be stepping down as Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Colabor, effective July 4, 2025, to pursue other career opportunities.

"I would like to thank Pierre for his contribution to the execution of the strategic plan of Colabor. I wish him the best of luck in his upcoming projects”, said Mr. Frenette.

Management will initiate a search to fill in the vacated CFO position.

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its operating activities, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information:

Louis Frenette

President and Chief Executive Officer

Colabor Group Inc.

Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1265

investors@colabor.com Danielle Ste-Marie

Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel.: 450-449-0026 ext. 1180







Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements reflecting the opinions or current expectations of Colabor Group Inc. concerning its performance, business operations and future events. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and the analysis of the debt structure and available alternatives, and risks mentioned in the Company’s annual information form found under its profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), such as the risk of dilution for existing shareholders. As such, these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, realities or events may differ materially. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions or other factors change.