TSplus Unveils a Redesigned Interface for Remote Support Software

PARIS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is proud to announce the release of Remote Support 4.1, featuring a completely redesigned interface that elevates the user experience to a new level. This major update reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, usability, and delivering value to IT professionals worldwide.

Driven by feedback from customers and partners, and brought to life by the talent of our in-house UX expert, Remote Support’s makeover introduces a more intuitive, streamlined, and modern interface aimed at making remote assistance faster, easier, and more reliable—for both support agents and end users.

“Our goal was simple but ambitious: make the software feel as powerful as it is easy to use,” said Eleana Pace, User Experience Lead at TSplus. “We’ve rethought every screen, every interaction, and every detail to remove friction and deliver a seamless experience.”

A preview of the new interface is shown below.

Remote Support Constantly Evolving to Meet Customer Expectation

In addition to the new design, Remote Support 4.1 introduces technical improvements and critical bug fixes, among which:

Improved API behavior for better integration (passes UTC in responses to avoid proxy issues)

for better integration (passes UTC in responses to avoid proxy issues) Complete UI redesign for improved usability and aesthetics

for improved usability and aesthetics Improved translation handling for international users



More exciting enhancements are already underway, reaffirming TSplus' commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.

For a full list of changes, visit the changelog.

To download the update, visit the TSplus Store.

About TSplus

TSplus provides secure, cost-effective, and user-friendly remote access and IT management solutions to organizations around the world. With a focus on innovation and customer needs, TSplus offers alternatives to traditional remote desktop tools that are simple to deploy, scale, and maintain.

