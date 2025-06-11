Alectra Raises $185,000 for The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in annual Ride to Conquer Cancer

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the ninth consecutive year, Alectra team members geared up for the Ride to Conquer Cancer, cycling more than 200 kilometres from Toronto to Niagara Falls in support of life-saving cancer research at the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

With a team of 60 riders, Alectra raised $185,000 for the cause, once again demonstrating its ongoing commitment to community and cancer care advancement.

“The passion and perseverance our employees bring to this ride every year is inspiring,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. “Cancer affects all of us in some way, and fund-raising for the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation means supporting hope, innovation and progress toward a cure.”

Ranked among the top five cancer research centres in the world, the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre treats over 200 types of cancer. Funds raised through the Ride directly support breakthrough research, advanced treatments and improved outcomes for patients in Canada and beyond. Since its launch in 2008, the Ride to Conquer Cancer has raised over $300 million.

Since 2017, Alectra and its employees have raised $970,000 in support of the Ride to Conquer Cancer – a testament to the company’s enduring commitment to health, hope and community.

To learn more about Alectra’s community support initiatives, visit: alectra.com/community.

About Alectra’s Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

