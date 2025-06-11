NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for June 25; Individuals Can Participate Online

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced it will hold its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders online on Wednesday, June 25, at 9 a.m. PT. The meeting will take place virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NVDA2025.

Stockholders will need their control number included in their notice or proxy card to access the meeting and may vote and submit questions while attending the meeting. Non-stockholders are welcome to attend by going to the above link and registering under “Guest Login.”

The matters to be voted on at the meeting are set forth in the company’s proxy statement filed on May 13, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The proxy statement is available at www.nvidia.com/proxy.

A replay of the 2025 annual meeting webcast will be available until June 24, 2026, at www.nvidia.com/proxy.

