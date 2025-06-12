Nusano Announces Breakthrough HALEU Program Expected to Produce Up to 350 Metric Tons of Fuel Annually for Advanced Nuclear Reactors

Reservations available now, commercial production deliveries begin Q1 2027

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming radioisotope production and enabling next-generation energy solutions, announced today the launch of a High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) production program to support the need for new, sustainable energy solutions and small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) infrastructure in the United States.

“Domestic HALEU production is essential to enabling sustainable energy solutions,” said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano. “Through our HALEU program, Nusano is working to stabilize supply chains, significantly drive down the cost of fuel, and enable the deployment of advanced nuclear energy on a scale needed to support advancements in AI, data centers, electrification, and modern logistics.”

The Nusano HALEU program is a critical step toward establishing a 100% domestic fuel supply for next-generation energy solutions and firmly positions Utah to lead the nation in advanced fuel production.

The launch also aligns with Utah Governor Cox’s broader Operation Gigawatt strategy for energy abundance founded in a secure, stable and independent energy ecosystem, as well as recent federal government directives to build a domestic uranium enrichment supply.

“Utah has long played a role in the nation’s nuclear fuel supply chain,” said Emy Lesofski, energy advisor to the governor and director of the Utah Office of Energy Development. “As we explore how to meet the energy needs of the future, we’re focused on energy resources that are reliable and clean—many of which need HALEU. The next generation of advanced nuclear technologies need fuel and companies like Nusano can fill that need safely and responsibly and we look forward to opportunities to partner with them at the Utah San Rafael Energy Lab.”

Proprietary System Enables Mass Production

Nusano brings new solutions to HALEU production, making it the first private company in the United States to offer a scalable, commercial solution for nuclear fuel with a focus on HALEU.

The Nusano HALEU program utilizes a proprietary process capable of quick, cost-effective production and scale up. Compared to modern centrifuge facilities, the Nusano solution is more energy efficient, easier to operate, and can produce on demand—overcoming the most common issues associated with gas centrifuge machines. Additionally, Nusano’s process eliminates the need for uranium hexafluoride, a bottleneck in current nuclear fuel cycles.

These capabilities position Nusano to play a critical role stabilizing the domestic HALEU supply chain while also reducing environmental impacts. A stable, domestic fuel supply will ultimately decrease U.S. dependence on foreign suppliers, increasing our national security and economic stability.

Nusano intends to produce initial commercial samples of HALEU by Q4 2026 and begin large scale production in Q1 2027. A single Nusano system will be capable of producing more than 50 metric tons of HALEU annually — with a small footprint, lower initial capital investment, and lower operating costs than other proposed solutions. Nusano plans to scale its production to approximately 350 metric tons annually by 2029.

America’s Unmet Energy Needs

The United States Department of Energy estimates that by 2035, the country will need 50 metric tons per year of HALEU to support its commercial nuclear power industry, escalating to 500 metric tons per year by 2050. Current solutions are capable of providing less than 1% of that supply, which makes this project essential if America is to regain its energy independence and stabilize its economies.

HALEU is a crucial fuel for small modular reactors (SMRs) and other advanced nuclear reactor designs. Unlike traditional reactors, which use uranium-235 (U-235) enriched to about 3-5%, HALEU is enriched to between 5-19.9% U-235, which allows for greater fuel efficiency, longer operational cycles, and more compact reactor designs. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) oversees the establishment of new uranium facilities and the uranium enrichment process. The U.S. has been safely enriching uranium for decades and this project will continue the country’s successful and responsible production of nuclear fuel.

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to: bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services, and enabling next-generation energy solutions. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit nusano.com.

