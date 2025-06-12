Successful Completion of Targeted Share Issue by Arco Vara AS

On 5 June 2025, the Annual General Meeting of Arco Vara AS adopted the decision to issue a targeted share offering to specific investors in order to increase the company’s share capital.

Arco Vara AS announces that the targeted share issue approved by the shareholders has been successfully completed as of 11 June 2025 – the management board has adopted a resolution to shorten the subscription period due to early subscription of issued shares. In accordance with the adopted decision of the general meeting:

The share capital of Arco Vara AS was increased by issuing 6,980,000 new ordinary shares at an issue price of €2.50 per share (nominal value €0.70 and share premium €1.80). Following the issuance, the share capital is €12,157,856.90.

The new shares were fully subscribed and paid in monetary contribution by: Alarmo Kapital OÜ: 2,100,000 shares (€5,250,000) Luther Factory OÜ: 3,309,999 shares (€8,274,997.50) Luther Factory Holding OÜ: 1,570,001 shares (€3,925,002.50)

Pre-emptive rights of other existing shareholders were excluded.

Arco Vara AS will submit an application for the listing and trading of the new shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Baltic Main List, and the expected first trading day of the new shares is the first day following the day on which Arco Vara has notified the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange of the registration of the share capital increase in the commercial register and the designation of the new shares with the ISIN code EE3100034653.

Darja Bolshakova

CFO

Arco Vara AS

+372 6144 630

darja.bolshakova@arcovara.com