Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that it received notification on June 11, 2025 from Mr Victor Gapare, an executive director of Caledonia and the settlor of a discretionary trust which ultimately owns the shares in Toziyana Resources Limited, the largest shareholder in the Company, (“Toziyana”) that Toziyana purchased 10,000 common shares in the Company on June 11, 2025 at a price of $18.45 per share (the “Purchase”).

Following the Purchase, Mr Victor Gapare now holds an interest, as the settlor of that trust, in common shares representing 12.62 per cent. of the Company’s issued share capital.

A copy of the notification is below.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)Name

Victor Gapare
2Reason for the notification

a)Position/status

Executive Director
b)Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)Name

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)LEI

21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument

Identification code		Common shares of no par value


JE00BF0XVB15
b)Nature of the transaction

Purchase of securities
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
  Price(s)Volume(s)
 
   US$18.4510,000 
      
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction

June 11, 2025
f)Place of the transaction

NYSE American LLC

