Korean telco KT selects the Digital Vending Machine® from Bango to power next-gen subscription bundles

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango PLC (AIM:BGO, OTCQX:BGOPF), the leader in subscription bundling, today announces a strategic partnership with KT, a leading telecommunications provider in the Republic of Korea, to deliver subscription services to its 13.5 million customers. Leveraging the Digital Vending Machine® (DVM™) from Bango, KT customers will benefit from new and exciting subscription services. This is the first major DVM agreement for Bango in Korea, building momentum for further expansion into the East Asia telco market.

KT will use the Bango DVM to seamlessly integrate a wide array of third-party services into its subscriptions hub and its customer bundled offers. This will include AI, language and translation subscriptions - responding to the rising consumer appetite for next-generation digital experiences.

KT is leading the development of AI solutions across telecommunications and other industry sectors in the Republic of Korea. With AI subscriptions emerging as a standout category in the fast-evolving subscription economy, KT is now extending that vision to give customers access to groundbreaking AI services that enhance productivity, creativity, and learning, all through the Bango DVM.

The Bango DVM simplifies the complexity behind subscription bundling, transforming a traditionally technical and operational challenge into a seamless, scalable business model. With a single integration, KT gains access to a growing global catalog of subscription services. New offers can be deployed quickly and flexibly, giving customers access to the latest services while providing KT with deep insights to personalize and optimize bundles over time.

“This collaboration will be a turning point for KT’s subscription platform to expand as a global subscription service hub,” said Younggeol Kim, Head of KT’s Service Product Division. “We want to meet the evolving needs of our users, whether that’s the latest entertainment or cutting-edge AI subscriptions, and the Digital Vending Machine from Bango gives us the agility to do exactly that.”

“KT is a leader in its field and now, also in the subscription space, taking bold steps to offer customers a wide and modern mix of digital services,” said Paul Larbey, CEO of Bango. “With the Bango DVM, they can move faster, launch smarter, and deliver the high-demand subscriptions people are asking for, from SVOD to AI.”

