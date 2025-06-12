GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) Applies for Patent on Groundbreaking Technology: “Video Conferencing with Food Delivery Vouchers”

RENO, Nev., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) is proud to announce that it has officially filed a patent application for its innovative core technology: “Video Conferencing with Food Delivery Vouchers.” The company is now patent pending, marking a major milestone in its mission to transform the way people meet, connect, and collaborate in virtual environments.

This proprietary technology combines two high-growth sectors video conferencing and on-demand food delivery into a unified experience, allowing users to schedule meetings or events and seamlessly include food and beverage vouchers for participants via partners.

“GreetEat is not just a platform, it's a movement,” said Kenny Shimokura, Chief Operating Officer of GreetEat. “This patent represents a foundational step in protecting our vision and building long-term value. We believe we’re creating a new category in the virtual experience economy that will reshape how people interact remotely; whether for work, team bonding, or celebration.”

Industry Momentum

The global video conferencing market is expected to exceed $19.1 billion by 2028 , fueled by hybrid and remote work models across sectors.



projected to surpass . Internal GreetEat data shows that meetings that include a meal voucher have 60% higher attendance and longer engagement times, proving the power of combining utility with hospitality.





GreetEat’s patent pending approach offers unmatched convenience for hosts and participants. Users simply log in, set up their meeting, assign food voucher values, and invite attendees all in one place. Participants receive a unique link to claim their meal and join the video call at the scheduled time, allowing every meeting to feel more like an experience.

With this patent filing, GreetEat is reinforcing its commitment to innovation, user experience, and defensible intellectual property that will drive shareholder and user value in the evolving digital economy.

To explore the platform or schedule a meeting, visit www.GreetEat.com .

About GreetEat Corp.

GreetEat Corp. (OTC: GEAT) is pioneering a new category at the intersection of food delivery, video conferencing, and social connection. Its platform enables shared dining experiences virtually empowering users and enterprises to connect meaningfully from anywhere in the world.

