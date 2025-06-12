Parsons Celebrates the Completion of 9.1-Mile Light Rail Segment

CHANTILLY, Va., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) celebrated two station dedications on the new Foothill Gold Line light rail segment between Glendora and Pomona in Southern California’s San Gabriel Valley. The 9.1-mile segment achieved substantial completion in January, and the project has been turned over to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) for final testing, training, and preparation for passenger service, which is anticipated to begin later this year. Once operational, the new extension will be renamed, as it will be part of the 48.5-mile Metro A Line system - the longest light rail line in the country, that will carry passengers between Long Beach and Pomona.

This extension of the Metro A Line is vital to the region’s vision for a more connected and sustainable transportation network. Once operational, it will offer a fast, efficient, and eco-friendly alternative to driving, significantly improving mobility for commuters in the San Gabriel Valley. Parsons, a leader in rail and transit, led the design of this critical segment while also contributing to construction management, delivering a state-of-the-art solution that meets the growing demand for transit in the area.

“We are proud of this transformative project and contributing to the region’s future,” said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “This milestone reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our partners at the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority and Metro, and our commitment to delivering solutions that benefit the community.”

With deep expertise in rail and transit, Parsons has been instrumental in advancing this project, which is part of a broader effort to bring next-generation transportation solutions to the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The firm’s history of successful transit projects enabled the delivery of this light rail extension on time and within budget, reinforcing Parsons' performance reputation.

Completing this segment helps expand transit access for communities across Los Angeles County. Once operational, the light rail will connect passengers to key destinations including downtown Los Angeles. The light rail extension aligns with both local and regional goals for reducing traffic congestion and minimizing environmental impacts. Beyond the transportation benefits, this project will provide a substantial economic boost to the region, improving access to jobs, education, and entertainment opportunities for thousands of residents.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, over 450 rail and transit projects, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

To learn more about Parsons’ rail and transit expertise, visit https://www.parsons.com/rail-transit/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Lexus K. White

+1 470.510.6690

Lexus.White@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us