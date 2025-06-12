HTX Launches TRX Options, Empowering Users with Flexible and Diversified Trading Strategies





SINGAPORE, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, officially launched its highly anticipated TRX options products on June 11, further enhancing its robust derivatives offerings. This development provides users with greater trading flexibility and additional tools to manage risk and pursue profit in a dynamic market environment. The introduction of TRX options marks a key step in HTX's strategic roadmap toward a comprehensive and resilient derivatives ecosystem. Through ongoing product innovation, HTX continues to reinforce its competitive edge in the global derivatives market.

Expanding User Trading Strategies Through Options Matrix Expansion

As the derivatives market expands, options have become essential tools for crypto investors seeking to manage risks and optimize returns. TRX, consistently ranked among the top 10 digital assets by market capitalization, is distinguished by its high liquidity and extensive user base. The introduction of TRX options at HTX not only enhances its product lineup but also addresses the growing demand from TRX holders for flexible trading and hedging solutions. This addition creates new market opportunities and arbitrage possibilities for all platform users. Ultimately, TRX options serve as a versatile trading instrument, empowering investors to amplify gains during trending markets or securing profits in volatile conditions.

HTX Options Delivering Premium Trading Experience

Options trading stands out for its inherent leverage, manageable risk, and high-yield potential, allowing users to capitalize on market opportunities without the concern of liquidation. Its versatility is evident across multiple market scenarios:

Volatile Markets : Capture structural returns from fluctuations via dual-direction positions and spread combinations.

: Capture structural returns from fluctuations via dual-direction positions and spread combinations. Unilateral Trends : Call/put options help users amplify profits in clear trends.

: Call/put options help users amplify profits in clear trends. Combination Strategies: Option combinations accurately reflect expected volatility, enhancing capital efficiency and win rates.

Additional advantages of HTX options include:

Extensive Choices, High Flexibility

HTX options offer diverse maturities ranging from 5 minutes to 6 months and support early exercise, enabling traders to lock in profits at any time before expiry. Users can operate according to their specific needs and market judgment.

Robust Technology, Tailored Solutions

Leveraging HTX's powerful technology and stringent security, HTX Options delivers a reliable and seamless trading experience, boasting superior liquidity compared to many traditional providers. Furthermore, HTX offers unique quoting strategies and highly customizable solutions, including multi-combination purchases and bespoke OTC options.

Ultra-Low Threshold, Easy to Use

Designed for simplicity, HTX Options are accessible via the HTX App ("Futures" → "Options"). Users can easily deploy a variety of trading strategies with a minimum threshold of just 10 USDT, suitable for all user levels, from seasoned traders to beginners.

Limited-Time Promotion: Win Up to $1,088 in Rewards

To celebrate the launch of TRX options and thank users, HTX is running a special promotion from 08:00 (UTC) on June 11 to 08:00 (UTC) on June 25. By registering for the event and trading any options product, users will automatically enter the options trading volume ranking and can win rewards of up to $1,088 in $HTX.

See the announcement and register here: https://www.htx.com.de/en-us/support/25003869502564

HTX also offers an added incentive: all eligible users will be automatically entered into a lucky draw. Three winners will then be randomly selected, with each receiving $500 worth of $HTX.

Conclusion

Guided by its core philosophy of "Putting Users First", HTX continues to expand its derivatives product line and optimize the trading experience to meet the evolving needs of global investors in asset allocation and management. The launch of TRX options marks another pivotal step in establishing a more complete and adaptable financial hub. Moving forward, HTX will relentlessly drive innovation through technological advancements and product development, equipping users with a broader range of trading tools and enhanced strategy support to empower every investor to navigate the crypto market confidently.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/ , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord . For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

