Rumble Names Ben Torres Ezrick, Former Marketing Leader with Zoom and Google, as First-Ever CMO

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today named its first-ever Chief Marketing Officer, Ben Torres Ezrick, a marketing leader with a career spanning the tech, content, and agency sectors. As the company’s first CMO, he will be vital to Rumble’s aggressive efforts to grow new audiences and customer bases as a content-rich video platform, cloud provider, and future home of a non-custodial crypto wallet.

Ezrick most recently served as Head of Brand for Zoom Communications after stints as Head of Brand and Growth for Google Maps and Head of Consumer Marketing for Waze.

“Ben Torres Ezrick is a top-tier marketing professional, and we are bringing him into Rumble at a key time,” said Rumble Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski. “The growth Rumble has seen over the last few years has been completely organic and is the result of the amazing content creators and audiences drawn to our adherence to the principles of free speech. It’s time to take advantage of Rumble’s rising profile and be more aggressive with our first-ever Chief Marketing Officer to help grow all of our businesses. We can’t wait to get started with Ben.”

“Rumble deeply understands the power of its audience, and I look forward to helping to connect businesses and advertisers with these users,” Ezrick said. “You can’t have free enterprise without free speech, and I am proud to be joining the team at Rumble where the innate human right to free expression is the driving principle.”

As Head of Brand at Zoom, Ben Torres Ezrick introduced the company’s AI Companion and led efforts to reposition Zoom beyond video meetings into a full collaboration platform. At Google, he held multiple leadership roles, including leading user-generated content marketing across Search and Maps, where he evolved Maps into a daily local discovery experience.

Prior to that, Ben launched the Ad Sales Marketing function at AT&T. He also supported C-suite clients through growth strategy and market disruption at MediaLink, led sales development for branded content at Katalyst Media, and worked at Ogilvy on digital innovation and media strategy. He currently serves on the ANA Global CMO Growth Council.

