Rezolve Ai Locks In $70 Million ARR Months Ahead of Plan; Now on Track to Exceed $100 Million ARR by Year-End

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company reinventing retail through real-time AI-driven consumer engagement, today announced that it has secured more than $70 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) months ahead of schedule putting the company on a clear trajectory to surpass its targeted $100 million ARR before the close of 2025.

This achievement marks a pivotal moment in Rezolve Ai’s growth journey, having scaled from a standing start earlier this year and now backed by strategic go-to-market and platform integrations with both Microsoft and Google. These alliances have accelerated Rezolve Ai’s global reach and commercial scale, reinforcing its position as a leading AI platform purpose-built for commerce.

“Zero to $70-plus million in locked-in annual revenue before we even hit mid-year speaks for itself,” declared Daniel M. Wagner, Founder & CEO. “Enterprises everywhere are turning to Rezolve Ai because our Ai for Commerce platform drives revenue performance. At this pace, reaching the $100 million mark this year isn’t a goal; it’s a near reality.”

Relentless Growth Drivers

$9.8 million annual contract with Liverpool , Mexico’s retail giant, signed and live.

, Mexico’s retail giant, signed and live. Rapid roll-outs across fashion, electronics, QSR and digital services, driving double-digit upsell rates .

. Platform footprint surpassing 40 million consumer devices and 16 million monthly active users, with global expansion accelerating every quarter.



Engineered for Immediate ROI

Rezolve Ai’s proprietary brainpowa LLM powers three revenue-centric applications - Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant - delivering real-time, conversational experiences that lift conversion, basket size, and loyalty from day one.

Its AI platform is now fully integrated with and enhanced through both the Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud strategic partnerships, giving global retailers enterprise-grade deployment capabilities with unmatched speed, security, and scale.

Shaping the Future Today

With an enterprise pipeline expanding at record speed, Rezolve Ai expects to announce additional substantial customer wins in the coming months, cementing its position as the definitive AI engine for commerce.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

