Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Björnman Tommi

Suominen Corporation June 12, 2025 at 3:15 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tommi Björnman

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Suominen Oyj

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 110660/8/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-06-11

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9359 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 9359 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact:

Anni Luoma, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 214 3397

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2024 were EUR 462.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.