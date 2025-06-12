Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Björnman Tommi

Suominen Corporation June 12, 2025 at 3:15 p.m. (EEST)
Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tommi Björnman
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Suominen Oyj
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 110660/8/6
Transaction date: 2025-06-11
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9359 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 9359 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
For more information, please contact:
Anni Luoma, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 214 3397
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2024 were EUR 462.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.