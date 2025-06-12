Turbo Energy Granted Patent for Innovative System Enabling Seamless Storage Integration and Expansion of Photovoltaic Installations

VALENCIA, Spain, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turbo Energy S.A. (Nasdaq: TURB) (“Turbo Energy” or the “Company”), a global provider of leading-edge, AI-optimized solar energy storage technologies and solutions, today announced that it has been granted a new patent for its innovative system designed to integrate energy storage and expand photovoltaic generation in upstream installations. The patented system provides a unique method for enhancing energy efficiency and flexibility in self-consumption solar power systems—particularly those configured to prevent surplus energy from being injected into the electrical grid.

The patent, (#iP202430282) issued by the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office, covers Turbo Energy’s proprietary system and procedure that enable the addition of energy storage (retrofit) and/or new photovoltaic panels (repowering) to existing installations without requiring complex retrofitting or integration with legacy components. This breakthrough technology ensures that excess photovoltaic energy can be stored and utilized at times of reduced solar generation, significantly optimizing energy usage and minimizing reliance on the external power grid.

Unlike conventional systems that regulate or limit generation to prevent grid discharge, Turbo Energy’s patented solution introduces a novel “compensation value” concept. This maintains a predefined minimum grid consumption level, effectively bypassing the limitations of zero-injection configurations. As a result, the system maximizes surplus energy capture and storage during peak production hours and enables seamless scalability of solar infrastructure.

“This patent represents a major leap forward in distributed energy innovation,” stated Mariano Soria, CEO of Turbo Energy. “Our novel solution empowers solar energy users to take full control of their energy production and storage capabilities, overcoming a critical technical barrier that has long restricted the growth and efficiency of self-consumption systems. We are very proud to continue leading through technological and engineering innovation, underpinned by our goal of powering a more sustainable and intelligent energy future for our customers across the globe.”

The newly patented technology is already incorporated into Turbo Energy’s next generation of energy management solutions, marketed as SUNBOX Home for residential applications, SUNBOX Industry for commercial and industrial applications and SUNBOX Utility for utility-scale projects.

Founded in 2013, Turbo Energy is a globally recognized pioneer of proprietary solar energy storage technologies and solutions managed through Artificial Intelligence. Turbo Energy’s elegant all-in-one and scalable, modular energy storage systems empower residential, commercial and industrial users expanding across Europe, North America and South America to materially reduce dependence on traditional energy sources, helping to lower electricity costs, provide peak shaving and uninterruptible power supply and realize a more sustainable, energy-efficient future. A testament to the Company’s commitment to innovation and industry disruption, Turbo Energy’s introduction of its flagship SUNBOX represents one of the world’s first high performance, competitively priced, all-in-one home solar energy storage systems, which also incorporates patented EV charging capability and powerful AI processes to optimize solar energy management. Turbo Energy is a proud subsidiary of publicly traded Umbrella Global Energy, S.A., a vertically integrated, global collective of solar energy-focused companies. For more information, please visit www.turbo-e.com.

