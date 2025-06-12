Rakovina Therapeutics to Attend BIO International Convention to Advance Strategic Partnering Opportunities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO) (“Rakovina” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery, is pleased to announce that members of its executive team will attend the 2025 BIO International Convention, taking place June 16th – 19th in Boston, Massachusetts.

Rakovina Therapeutics’ management will participate in one-on-one partnering meetings throughout the conference with leading global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The Company will showcase its pipeline of novel DNA damage response (DDR) inhibitors, including drug candidates discovered through its proprietary AI-driven platforms—Deep Docking and Variational AI’s generative technology. These collaborations have produced promising compounds with potential applications in DDR-targeted oncology therapies, including candidates capable of penetrating the blood-brain barrier and addressing significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer.

KT-3000 Series

The KT-3000 series is a novel class of dual-function small molecule inhibitors combining PARP and histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibition in a single agent. Published pre-clinical data demonstrate that lead candidates for the kt-3000 series retain anti-tumor activity in cancers that are resistant to treatment with FDA-approved PARP inhibitors. The KT-3000 program presents an attractive partnering opportunity for companies seeking to expand their oncology portfolios with multi-functional agents that can be developed across a range of solid tumor indications. Rakovina is actively exploring collaborations to accelerate development and broaden the clinical utility of this program.

KT-2000AI Series

The KT-2000 series features highly selective PARP1 inhibitors designed to penetrate the blood-brain-barrier, addressing a critical unmet need in the treatment of primary and metastatic brain tumors. The Company previously announced that it had used its proprietary AI algorithm to screen billions of potential drug candidates to identify potential best-in-class lead candidates. By targeting PARP1 specifically—while sparing PARP2—the KT-2000 compounds are anticipated to deliver potent anti-tumor activity with an improved safety profile. The program is well positioned for strategic partnerships focused on advancing therapies for glioblastoma and other CNS-involved cancers, where few targeted options exist.

KT-5000AI Series

The KT-5000 series focuses on highly selective ATR inhibitors, a key target in the DNA damage response pathway. ATR inhibition has emerged as a promising strategy to exploit tumor vulnerabilities in cancers. Rakovina’s AD-derived KT-5000 candidates are engineered for optimal selectivity and tolerability, positioning them for combination use with other DDR-targeted agents or standard-of-care therapies. The program represents a significant opportunity to address a wide range of solid tumors with high unmet medical need.

“The Rakovina Therapeutics team has advanced multiple programs from discovery to pre-clinical validation in our laboratories at the University of British Columbia. We look forward to engaging with potential partners who share our vision of accelerating breakthrough therapies through the integration of artificial intelligence and oncology expertise,” said Jeffrey Bacha, Executive Chairman. “BIO provides an opportunity to both continue and initiate strategic discussions to drive long-term value through collaboration.”

Rakovina’s platform has already attracted interest from multiple pharmaceutical companies seeking differentiated assets and AI-powered discovery capabilities. The Company anticipates that upcoming milestones—including lead optimization data and new target nominations—will further enhance its strategic positioning.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Rakovina Therapeutics management at BIO, please contact: Michelle Seltenrich, Director, Corporate Development – michelle.seltenrich@rakovinatherapeutics.com .

About BIO International Convention

The BIO International Convention is the largest and most comprehensive event for biotechnology, representing the full ecosystem of biotech with 20,000 industry leaders from across the globe.

In a time of remarkable discovery and progress, the biotechnology industry stands at the forefront of a revolution changing how we live, heal, and care. From pioneering treatments offering hope to millions, to sustainable agricultural innovations to feed a growing population, or environmental breakthroughs securing our future, biotech drives positive change faster than ever. This progress is not just a change but a promise for a brighter future. The world is ready. For more information: https://convention.bio.org/

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.



Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

