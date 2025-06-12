Odysight.ai to Participate in the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference on June 25 and 26

Omer, Israel, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: ODYS), a leading provider of visual based predictive maintenance (PdM) and condition-based monitoring (CBM) solutions, today announced it will participate in the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference taking place June 25–26, 2025, in London, U.K.

Einav Brenner, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one investor meetings on site both days. To schedule a meeting, please contact your ROTH representative.

About the ROTH London Conference

The ROTH London Conference provides a unique platform for institutional investors to connect with executive leadership from approximately 70 growth-oriented companies across a range of sectors. Hosted in the heart of one of the world’s leading financial hubs, the event features a highly focused format designed to encourage insightful dialogue through one-on-one and small group meetings. Investors will have the opportunity to gain deeper insight into business strategies, explore sector trends, and evaluate potential investment opportunities.

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank dedicated to supporting growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform offers capital raising, in-depth equity research, macroeconomic insights, sales and trading, technical analysis, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and comprehensive corporate access. ROTH aims to deliver innovative, actionable, and proprietary content while supporting clients throughout every stage of their growth journey.

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai is pioneering the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with its visualization and AI platform. Providing video sensor-based solutions for critical systems in the aviation, transportation, and energy industries, Odysight.ai leverages proven visual technologies and products from the medical industry. Odysight.ai’s unique video-based sensors, embedded software, and AI algorithms are being deployed in hard-to-reach locations and harsh environments across a variety of PdM and CBM use cases.Odysight.ai’s platform allows maintenance and operations teams visibility into areas which are inaccessible under normal operation, or where the operating ambience is not suitable for continuous real-time monitoring.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investors section of our website. For more information, please visit: https://www.odysight.ai or follow us on X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and YouTube.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Contact:

Einav Brenner, CFO

info@odysight.ai