Alpha Modus Expands Strategic Patent Licensing Program with VSBLTY Partnership

CORNELIUS, N.C. and PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), a leading force in AI-driven retail innovation, announced today a definitive licensing agreement with VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTC: VSBGF), a company specializing in AI-based security and retail analytics solutions. This agreement signals a deepening commercial relationship rooted in Alpha Modus’ robust patent portfolio.





"This deal is more than a license—it’s validation of our technology’s growing adoption in the smart retail ecosystem,” said Tom Gallagher, Chief Revenue Officer of Alpha Modus. “Our IP continues to drive value not only through enforcement but also through synergistic deployments with next-generation retail platforms like those offered by VSBLTY.”

"We’re excited to align with Alpha Modus in this meaningful way,” added Jay Hutton, Chief Executive Officer of VSBLTY. “Their pioneering work in real-time consumer intelligence aligns perfectly with our mission to redefine the retail experience through AI and advanced analytics.”

Under the newly signed license agreement, Alpha Modus and VSBLTY are exploring an expansion into a broader partnership. Discussions are underway to integrate VSBLTY and, Shelf Nine LLC, into the Alpha Modus ecosystem as preferred retail media and technology partners.

As part of the strategic dialogue, Alpha Modus intends to begin reselling both VSBLTY and Shelf Nine’s AI-driven retail display and media solutions, further amplifying the collective market impact.

The licensing deal is expected to contribute materially to Alpha Modus’ revenue streams while simultaneously broadening the company’s footprint in high-traffic commercial environments enhanced by smart technologies.

This announcement marks yet another milestone in Alpha Modus’ aggressive IP monetization strategy, which includes settlements, licensing, and strategic partnerships across the AI retail tech landscape.

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is an AI-first technology company focused on redefining retail environments through intelligent automation, consumer engagement analytics, and data-driven retail solutions.

About VSBLTY

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Artificial Intelligence and real time interpretation of what a CCTV and other cameras see. By utilizing facial recognition, age and gender, VSBLTY’s proprietary technology can effectively enhance retail brand engagement and data analytics measurement through customized ads on instore digital displays at point of purchase in real time. This technology has been proven to increase brand sales by over 25%. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing “Store as a Medium” movement that enables brands to reach customers with paid media ads when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers. Most recently, VSBLTY has been building object recognition software to identify products by SKU, at the point of checkout, to integrate this capability into their retail media network offering to retailers and large CPG brands that lack customer information and transaction data at

the point of sale. Using its proprietary AI software, and the various data collected using their software, VSBLTY has also developed a range of security solutions that include not only facial recognition but weapon recognition utilizing modern surveillance cameras and legacy CCTV cameras. VSBLTY has the capability to create a proactive security system rather than a reactive security system, providing early warning of threats that can save lives. Data collected through the platform can inform large scale deployments for smart city, private state and federal municipal security programs including border control.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Relations - Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

Follow us on LinkedIn | Follow us on X

Investor Relations - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.

Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

Harbor Access

Jonathan Paterson, 475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd6ab3d9-e77e-479d-b812-6b79bca39435