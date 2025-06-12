Thread AI and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Critical AI Platform to Public Sector

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thread AI Inc. and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Thread AI’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s streamlined AI platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“This partnership with Carahsoft and its network of reseller partners represents a pivotal advancement for our mission,” said Angela McNeal, CEO at Thread AI. “In an era where operational efficiency matters more than ever, this strategic alliance will significantly expand the reach of our flagship platform, Lemma, empowering Federal, State and Local Government agencies to harness cutting-edge AI models and technology to accelerate innovation and achieve unprecedented results."

Lemma equips agencies with agent automation and strong governance. The composable AI orchestration platform provides Government agencies with the ability to design, implement and manage AI-powered workflows. Thread AI’s platform streamlines productivity by integrating diverse AI models and infrastructure into a secure, scalable framework. Lemma offers many features, including:

Comprehensive Risk Framework, Audit Trails and Circuit Breakers: Ensures secure and reliable operation.

Visual Mapping: Illustrates agent connections and dependencies for enhanced transparency and understanding.

Customizable Metrics and Human-in-the-Loop Validation: Tracks outcome quality with opportunities for human oversight.

Sandbox Environments and Agent Memory Management: Provides safe code validation and consistent agent interactions.

“With a lack of unified standards for AI data models, Thread AI’s platform addresses the critical need for data interoperability and ensures compliance with security protocols,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “The Lemma platform supplies a crucial data translation layer, allowing agencies to connect data from diverse applications and systems to AI models and services. We look forward to collaborating with Thread AI and our reseller partners to bring this critical AI platform to the Public Sector.”

Thread AI’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or ThreadAI@carahsoft.com. Explore Thread AI’s solutions here.

About Thread AI

Founded by AI and Engineering leaders from Palantir Technologies, Thread AI’s goal is to make infrastructure simple for enterprises and public sector agencies seeking to get the most from AI. Its composable infrastructure platform, Lemma, enables companies to seamlessly design, implement, and manage AI-powered workflows and agents on critical paths.

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

