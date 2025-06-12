¡GOLAZO! Modelo Stuns Rec Team with Surprise Appearance from Legendary Fútbol Commentator and Launches Nationwide Sweepstakes to Bring Fans Closer Than Ever to The Beautiful Game

CHICAGO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every fútbol fan has dreamed of making a game-changing play on the pitch that sends the crowd and commentators into a frenzy. Starting today through June 22, Modelo, the Cerveza for Fútbol, is making this dream a reality by giving fans the chance to transform their greatest plays into unforgettable moments with professional-style commentary from iconic broadcasters, Luis Omar Tapia and Perro Bermúdez through its Modelo Grita Gol Sweepstakes. The voices of these prominent broadcasters will also be featured in Modelo's upcoming national TV campaign.

To kick off the Sweepstakes, Modelo gave a local rec team in Orlando, Fla. the surprise of a lifetime when Tapia arrived at their match with a surprise experience typically reserved for the world’s greatest players– calling their pickup game like he does with the pros. With Tapia’s energetic commentary and the players’ passionate gameplay, the excitement around the match was elevated to a near-professional level on the pitch. Fans at home can check out the surprise moment in a new video from @modelousa on Instagram and YouTube.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“The fighting spirit of Modelo and the grit of professional fútbol and its fandom go hand in hand,” said fútbol broadcaster Luis Omar Tapia. “Casual players and fans alike bring enthusiasm to the beautiful game that deserves to be rewarded. All the fútbol greats I’ve met over the years grew their love of the game and fueled their professional careers by playing pickup games and mastering backyard trick shots. With the help of Modelo, this rec league brought the energy of pro players to the pitch, and we’ll be looking for that same passion and fighting spirit with the Modelo Grita Gol Sweepstakes.”

Through the Modelo Grita Gol Sweepstakes, Modelo is asking fans to share their unrivaled love of fútbol by submitting footage of a favorite trick shot, personal rec league highlight, or a passionate fan reaction caught on camera. One grand prize winner will even receive a trip for two to the Concacaf Gold Cup final on July 6 to experience the excitement of fútbol fandom in person. The Concacaf Gold Cup is the region’s premier men’s national team tournament, uniting top teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean in a celebration of the sport’s best talent and passionate fan culture. The 2025 edition is expected to draw millions of fans across the globe and culminate in an unforgettable final in the U.S.

In addition to giving fútbol fans the chance to experience the game like the pros, Modelo is also giving fans the opportunity to gear up like the pros. Last week, the Cerveza for Fútbol unveiled an exclusive capsule collection in collaboration with Kappa®. As the official gear of Modelo Fútbol Club, this collection features two fútbol kits alongside additional outerwear and accessories that fuse streetwear fashion and sports culture in celebration of the beautiful game. The collection is available for sale on kappa-usa.com and at select U.S. retailers, while supplies last.

As an authentic Mexican beer, Modelo deeply understands and celebrates the beauty of fútbol fandom—the passion, the traditions, and the unique ways Latino fans embrace the beautiful game. The “Cerveza of Fútbol” campaign spotlights these fan behaviors and reinforces the role Modelo has as the go-to beer for true fútbol fans both in the stadium and in the bar.

“As the Cerveza for Fútbol, we know fandom is more than just watching the sport. It’s the feeling we get from immersing ourselves in all aspects of the game - from kickoff to the celebration led by iconic voices like Tapia and Bermúdez,” said Logan Jensen, Vice President of Marketing, Modelo. “By giving an experience deserved by all true fans but typically reserved only for the pros, the Modelo Grita Gol Sweepstakes is bringing the unmatched feelings of fútbol fandom to life.”

Starting today through June 22, fans can enter their video submissions in the Modelo Grita Gol Sweepstakes at ModeloGritaGol.dja.com for a chance to win an all expenses paid trip for two to the Concacaf Gold Cup, a personal play-by-play voiceover of their winning entry from Tapia and Bermúdez, or Modelo-branded FC merchandise.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 10:00 AM ET on 6/12/25 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 6/22/25. Entries will not be judged. The Modelo Grita Gol Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at ModeloGritaGol.dja.com.

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Oro, and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas and Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas.

Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish. As the #1 beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 195MM cases sold in 2023. The Casa Modelo brand family is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.

