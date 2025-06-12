Life360 Enhances Ad Platform With Launch of Place Ads and Uplift, Redefining Real-World Targeting and Measurement

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life360 (Nasdaq: LIF), the leading family connection and safety company, today announced two category-defining innovations within its ad platform: Place Ads by Life360, a location-based, targeting product that reaches families based on real-world behavior and household context, and Uplift by Life360, a best-in-class footfall attribution tool that closes the loop between media exposure and physical store visits.

Life360’s advertising platform brings brands into the everyday lives of families through context-aware, privacy-first campaigns that show up with value when it matters most. Life360 has an engaged global community of over 83 million monthly active users. On average, members open the app five times per day, making it one of the top 15 U.S. iOS apps by daily engagement. The company powers both PlaceAds by Life360 and Uplift by Life360 with its unique location intelligence, built on continuous first-party signals. Approximately 95% of Life360 members share their location, enabling the always-on, deterministic insights that gives advertisers a level of precision and context that fragmented, third-party models can’t match.

Place Ads by Life360 turn this signal into action. The product delivers timely brand messages triggered by real-world behavior, not just app engagement. By analyzing movement patterns and household-level insights, Place Ads predict what families need based on the places they visit, who they’re with, and where they are likely to go next. Advertisers can tap into true place-based intent, with messaging triggered by key moments like finishing a grocery run, arriving at a sports field, or pulling into a shopping center. Strategic in-app prompts and branded touchpoints ensure messages meet consumers at the right moments when brand relevance is strongest.

Early results prove the model. Uber partnered with Life360 to target airport travelers the moment they landed, booking over 100,000 rides and showcasing how Place Ads by Life360 can deliver real-world value to brands while offering timely, relevant utility to families.

“By connecting advertisers with our members in the moments that matter most, we’re creating value on both sides—helping brands reach the right people at the right time, and helping families navigate everyday life with a little more ease,” said Lauren Antonoff, Chief Operating Officer at Life360. “I’m confident these new tools will help us scale, expanding revenue while making the platform even more useful for the families who rely on us.”

Uplift by Life360 delivers deterministic footfall measurement that connects ad exposure to store visit uplift, without relying on modeled or third-party data. It is available to advertisers running campaigns on Life360, as well as brands seeking to apply footfall measurement to their broader programmatic efforts. What sets it apart is the use of continuous location signals and exclusive family-level insights, providing a richer view of real-world behavior. Advertisers can confidently tie campaigns to measurable offline impact, with outputs including aggregated statistics on measured visits, attributed lift, visit rate, converters vs. non-converters, demographic insights, and lookalike audience modeling. The metrics are also available at the household level, enabling brands to understand how campaigns resonate with families, not just individuals. Consider this use case: a coffee chain promoting a summer drink campaign can now directly link ad exposure to verified store visits, gaining visibility at an aggregate level into whether customers are visiting with family members and identifying likely household decision-makers.

“Our product strategy has always prioritized relevance, measurable results, and respect for the member experience,” said Brian McDevitt, VP of Advertising at Life360. “In a world where 84% of retail sales occur in physical stores, Uplift by Life360 gives advertisers the proof they need to tie media investment to real-life impact at the household level, while optimizing and personalizing value for families. We’re redefining what it means to engage and understand families in the mobile age.”

With privacy at its core, Life360’s ad platform is designed to deliver value without compromise. All targeting is powered by first-party location insights and excludes sensitive locations and data from minors. Life360 ensures that brands can connect meaningfully with families while members stay in control of how their data is used and continue to benefit from a feature-rich experience.

About Life360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 83.7 million monthly active users (MAU), as of March 31, 2025, across more than 150 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com .

