Drone Industry Applauds AUVSI Advancing U.S. Leadership in Drones Operations Putting Spotlight on Drone Stocks

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) applauded executive orders advancing U.S. leadership in drones on what they called an historic day for advanced aviation. AUVSI represents leaders from more than 60 countries across industry, government, and academia in the defense, civil and commercial sectors. AUVSI has long advocated for many of these reforms through active engagement with the White House, public comments, Congressional testimony, and federal agency engagement. An outpouring of support from AUVSI member companies highlights the strong industry consensus on the Executive Orders and their significance for the future of autonomous aviation. Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX).

Example of the key provisions of the AUVSI executive orders include: BVLOS Expansion and Drone Integration Acceleration: Directs the FAA to enable routine Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations for commercial and public safety missions, and to accelerate development, testing, and scaling of U.S. drone technologies, including advanced air mobility and autonomous systems. -- Updated UAS Integration Roadmap: Calls for the FAA to publish a revised roadmap for the integration of civil UAS into the National Airspace System, reflecting updated capabilities and timelines. -- Domestic Drone Industrial Base Strengthening: Prioritizes U.S.-manufactured UAS in federal procurement, promotes their export, and takes steps to protect critical drone technologies from foreign exploitation. -- Supporting the Warfighter and Airspace Access: Improves access to high-performance, U.S.-made drones for military use and streamlines airspace and spectrum access to better support national security missions. -- Detection and Tracking Authorities & Grants: Authorizes federal agencies to use existing legal authorities to detect, track, and identify drones and drone signals; and allows state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) agencies to access grant programs for related detection technologies.

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) ZenaDrone to File Patent and Accelerate Deployment of Counter-UAS Technology on the ZenaDrone 1000 in Response to US Executive Order - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces its subsidiary ZenaDrone’s intent to file a patent and accelerate the deployment of Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (Counter-UAS) technology, to be mounted on the company’s flagship ZenaDrone 1000 drone platform in response to a new executive order policy directive. Counter-UAS technology refers to tools or systems that can detect, track, or mitigate unauthorized or dangerous drones to protect people, property, and airspace.

ZenaDrone’s technology for this was originally designed last year but was placed on hold as the company prioritized other commercial and defense applications. However, the recent policy directive on Counter-UAS contained in the June 6th, 2025, White House Executive Order, ‘Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty’, has clarified the urgency and importance of bringing effective drone defense solutions to market. In response, ZenaDrone is accelerating development and commercialization efforts to meet growing domestic and international demand.

“We developed our Counter-UAS system with future threats in mind, and the Executive Order has made it clear that the time to act is now,” said Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of ZenaTech. “Integrating this technology into the ZenaDrone 1000 positions us to meet urgent security needs with a smart, autonomous aerial defense platform and be seen as a provider of safe, trusted, and mission-ready solutions.”

The company will immediately expand its engineering and defense teams to fast-track R&D, testing, and deployment. The enhanced ZenaDrone 1000 will feature real-time threat detection and neutralization capabilities, making it a viable solution for military, homeland security, and critical infrastructure protection operations.

The recent executive order, one of two historic policy directives announced on June 6th, 2025, provides a boost to US drone companies by driving demand for counter-UAS technologies, setting needed federal standards for secure airspace integration, and prioritizing US-made systems over foreign alternatives.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is an AI multifunction autonomous drone that is a 12X7-foot rotary-wing octocopter design—built for commercial applications including surveillance, inspection and precision agriculture, as well as for defense. It features a patented foldable-wing design, can carry up to a 40 kg or 88 lbs of payload, and can fly for up to an hour before recharging on its docking station. It can be equipped with a variety of thermal imaging, LiDAR, or multispectral sensors to enable real-time ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance), border patrol, and other defense applications.

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a U.S.-based manufacturer of drones and NDAA-compliant components, recently announced it has signed a lease for a 17,000-square-foot drone motor production facility in Orlando, Florida. The factory will significantly expand the company's domestic manufacturing capabilities. Motor deliveries from this facility are scheduled to begin in September 2025.

The facility is designed to support the production of high-performance brushless motors for First-Person View (FPV) and commercial drones. Initially, it will focus on three core motor sizes: 2207, 2807, and 3220. In-house winding capabilities will support both standard and custom KV ratings and hybrid workcells will allow for both high-volume and small-batch production. The space is located near the company's existing headquarters and is an expansion of Unusual Machines' Orlando campus. The proximity to Rotor Riot's technical team and pilot community allows for rapid product feedback and alignment with end-user needs. The production system is designed to eventual scale to monthly production volumes exceeding 50,000 motors.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) recently announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, which ended April 30, 2025, after the market closes on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the results. The call will be led by Wahid Nawabi, AV’s chairman, president, and chief executive officer; Kevin P. McDonnell, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Denise Pacioni, director, investor relations.

Investors may access the conference call by registering through the following link up to 10 minutes before the event begins:

Conference Call Details:

Date: June 24, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET | 1:30 p.m. PT | 2:30 p.m. MT | 3:30 p.m. CT

Participant registration URL: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7c8f067ba6664132925fef2e6130428b

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company in defense, national security and global markets, announced recently that it was awarded a task order under the Command and Control System-Consolidated (CCS-C) Sustainment and Resiliency (C-SAR) contract with the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) to support ground system capabilities for Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications (SATCOM) (ESS). The ESS system will provide the survivable and endurable satellite communications capability for the Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications (NC3) mission in all operational environments.

First, the task order will begin to lay the CCS-C infrastructure groundwork to eventually support an out-of-band (OOB) ESS telemetry, tracking, and command capability as part of the larger SSC Military Communications & Positioning, Navigation and Timing Program Executive Office (PEO) mission. Second, it will create the necessary infrastructure to link the ground system solutions as required for operations. Third, through a pair of study efforts, it will facilitate the development of a road map for implementation of ESS Mission Unique Software and CCS-C micro-services implementation. Finally, the effort will facilitate a prototyping effort to allow CCS-C users to utilize new enterprise architecture.

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, was recently awarded a $646 million contract to continue producing AN/SPY-6(V) radars for the U.S. Navy. This is the fourth option exercised from the March 2022 hardware, production and sustainment contract that is valued up to $3 billion over five years.

Under this contract, the U.S. Navy will receive four additional radars, increasing the total amount of radars under contract for procurement to 42.

"SPY-6 enables the U.S. Navy to see further than they've ever seen before, providing sailors with more time to respond to detected threats," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "This latest contract builds on our decades of experience and technical expertise in developing modular, scalable, and highly maintainable radars."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated fifty one hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by ZenaTech, Inc. by the Company. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

