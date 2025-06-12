Bravo Property Trust Appoints Josh Gessin as Head of Capital Formation 

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Property Trust (“Bravo”), a U.S.-based real estate credit investment platform, today announced the appointment of Josh Gessin as Head of Capital Formation. This strategic hire strengthens Bravo’s leadership team as the firm accelerates the growth of its institutional partnerships and scales its presence in the real estate private credit market.

Josh brings a decade of experience in global institutional capital raising and scaling investment programs across real estate credit strategies. Most recently, he served as Vice President at Madison Realty Capital. Prior to Madison, Josh held capital formation and portfolio management roles at Rialto Capital Management, and LGT Capital Partners.

At Bravo, Josh will lead capital formation across the firm’s real estate credit platform, with a mandate to deepen relationships with institutional allocators and drive investment program development across Bravo’s bridge, construction, and agency-exit lending strategies.

“Josh is a highly respected capital raising professional with a proven track record of working with institutional investors across the globe—including sovereign wealth funds, pensions, insurance companies, endowments, and multi-family offices,” said Aaron Krawitz, CEO of Bravo Property Trust. “His appointment reflects our commitment to attracting best-in-class talent as we expand our lending platform and deliver compelling, asset-backed credit opportunities to our investors.”

“Josh’s arrival comes at a pivotal moment in Bravo’s growth,” said Gabi Moshayev, Co-Founder and Chairman of Bravo Property Trust. “As we prepare to launch our next real estate credit fund, his institutional fundraising expertise will be key to expanding our global investor base and supporting our vision to build Bravo into a leading capital markets platform with reach across multiple continents.”

This appointment follows a period of strong momentum for Bravo, following recent capital partnerships with global asset managers and the continued expansion of its national origination pipeline. Since inception, Bravo Property Trust and its affiliates have originated and financed over $1.6 billion in bridge and HUD-focused loans, establishing the firm as a specialist in complex capital structures across multifamily and healthcare-backed assets.

About Bravo Property Trust LLC

Bravo Property Trust is an institutional real estate credit platform focused on originating and structuring transitional financing for multifamily and healthcare properties across the United States. With expertise in HUD, construction, and bridge-to-agency executions, Bravo delivers capital solutions tailored to operators and developers seeking value creation and stabilized outcomes.