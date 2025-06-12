Digital Twin Consortium Announces Next Phase of AI Agent Capabilities Periodic Table Framework

BOSTON, MA, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) today announced the next phase of its recently published AI Agent Capabilities Periodic Table (AIA CPT) framework, transforming it into a dynamic, AI-powered toolkit that accelerates agentic AI from idea to execution across industries. Beyond documentation, the AIA CPT framework provides a comprehensive standardized interactive approach that details 45 distinct capabilities organized across six core categories.

Unlike static templates or vendor checklists, the AIA CPT is an interactive framework with a user guide, toolkit, YAML examples, and everything needed to develop and tailor it to applications. It provides a shared language for business and technical teams and is already used in DTC’s live test beds. The framework benefits Industry 4.0, smart cities, autonomous systems, and any environment requiring intelligent, adaptive digital representations.

“This isn't a PDF you send around and forget,” said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro and co-chair of the OMG AI Joint Consortia Working Group. “It's the first validated, capability-based framework that teams can use with any AI agent to transform their business requirements into actionable AI agent specifications. Upload your use case, get back a complete capability assessment with priority rankings, implementation roadmaps, and interactive visualizations—everything needed to move from 'we need AI agents' to 'here's exactly what we need to build.’”

This release introduces 45 detailed capabilities across six core categories, giving organizations the tools to evaluate, compare, and implement AI agent systems with precision. Built on the DTC’s proven methodology—the same used in the now second-edition Digital Twin Capabilities Periodic Table (DT CPT)—the AIA CPT applies technology-agnostic principles that have been validated across sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, infrastructure, transportation, energy, and education.

Enhanced Integration with Digital Twin Systems

The comprehensive AIA CPT framework and classification types are designed to work seamlessly with the established DT CPT, enabling organizations to assess and implement "intelligent digital twins" or "agentic digital systems" with systematic precision.

“Building on the success of the DT CPT—now the industry standard for digital twin assessment—we’ve developed an equally robust framework for AI agents,” said Dan Isaacs, GM and CTO of DTC. “This next phase of the AIA CPT lays a foundation that will evolve through member collaboration and real-world use, just as the DT CPT did. Our active testbed program has already validated the framework’s practical value and capability-based approach.”

The AIA CPT framework toolkit—the capability table, manual, YAML files, Excel matrix, and access to the GitHub repo—is available for download. Following the successful model established with the Digital Twin CPT, member organizations are encouraged to contribute insights and feedback to help evolve the framework. Organizations that want to contribute to future framework revisions can become DTC members.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) is Accelerating Digital Twin Innovation™. DTC executes the promise of digital twins and associated technologies by working closely with our members to accelerate the market. We foster development, raise awareness through impactful work products, and drive increased digital twin adoption across industries. DTC is a program of Object Management Group®. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Note to editors: See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All the other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.