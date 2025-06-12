Regarding the Extension of the Deadline for Submission of the AUGA group, AB Restructucturing Plan Additional Information

In the announcement on May 29th, 2025, AUGA group, AB, with the legal entity code 126264360 (hereinafter referred to as the “Company”), provided pertinent information on the restructuring processes of the Company and its controlled entities. The announcement stated that the Company did not have a tangible possibility to deliver the final restructuring plan by the set deadline (May 19th, 2025). Therefore, the Company sought to extend the deadline for approval and submission of the restructuring plan to the Court for the period stipulated by the Law on the Insolvency of Legal Entities – i.e. 6 months from the effective date of the decision to open the restructuring proceedings.

On June 12th, 2025, the Lithuanian Court of Appeal issued a binding and non-appealable decision extending the deadline for the submission of the restructuring plan of the Company for Court approval until July 19th, 2025.

The restructuring plan of the Company, which shall include economic, technical, organisational, and other measures designed to address the financial difficulties faced by the Company, will be presented to creditors, shareholders, and other relevant stakeholders in accordance with the procedures and deadlines foreseen by applicable legal acts and/or determined by the Court ruling over the Company’s restructuring proceedings.

