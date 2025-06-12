SEALSQ Renews ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 Certifications with Zero Non-Conformities, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality, Reliability, and Sustainability

Geneva, Switzerland, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the renewal of its ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems) and ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management Systems) certifications by AFNOR with zero non-conformities for a three-year cycle. This renewal underscores SEALSQ’s ongoing dedication to delivering high-quality, reliable products and processes while advancing its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments. The renewed certificates will be made available to customers in the coming weeks.

The Significance of ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 Certifications

ISO 9001 is the international benchmark for quality management systems, ensuring consistent delivery of products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. The renewal of this certification with zero non-conformities highlights SEALSQ France’s robust quality controls, rigorous processes, and customer-focused approach, guaranteeing that its semiconductor and cybersecurity solutions adhere to the highest industry standards.

ISO 14001 sets the standard for environmental management systems, guiding organizations to reduce their environmental impact through sustainable practices, efficient resource use, and waste minimization. The renewal of this certification demonstrates SEALSQ France’s continued commitment to environmental responsibility, aligning with global sustainability goals and addressing critical challenges like climate change and resource conservation.

Importance for Customers

For SEALSQ’s customers, the renewal of these certifications offers:

Proven Quality and Reliability: ISO 9001 renewal ensures SEALSQ France delivers cutting-edge semiconductor and cybersecurity solutions with consistent quality, minimizing risks and enhancing customer trust. This is vital for industries where precision and dependability are non-negotiable.

Sustainable Partnership: ISO 14001 renewal reflects SEALSQ’s dedication to environmentally responsible operations, giving customers confidence in partnering with a company that prioritizes sustainability. This aligns with increasing regulatory demands, such as the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and supports customers’ own ESG goals.

Operational Excellence: Achieving certification renewal without non-conformities showcases SEALSQ’s commitment to continuous improvement through the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) methodology. This translates into reliable products, optimized processes, and innovative solutions that empower customers to thrive in competitive markets.





Strengthening ESG Commitment

The renewal of ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications reinforces SEALSQ’s ESG strategy, integrating quality, environmental stewardship, and governance. ISO 14001 supports sustainable practices, such as energy efficiency and waste reduction, while ISO 9001 ensures transparent, customer-centric operations. These efforts position SEALSQ as a trusted partner for organizations prioritizing ethical and sustainable practices.

“We are delighted to renew our ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications with zero non-conformities, reflecting our team’s commitment to excellence,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “This achievement highlights our focus on delivering reliable, high-quality solutions while advancing sustainability, ensuring value for our customers and stakeholders.”

About AFNOR

AFNOR, France’s leading certification and standardization body, represents the country in the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). With decades of expertise, AFNOR supports organizations in achieving operational excellence and sustainability through rigorous audits and certifications.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.