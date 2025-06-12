TopLine Financial Credit Union Opens New Maple Grove West Branch on June 9, 2025

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , recently opened a new full-service Maple Grove West branch on June 9, 2025, located at 7015 Alvarado Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311.

The new Maple Grove West branch will provide personal service as well as self-service convenience with a new innovative 24/7 Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) that provides members with remote assistance service, combining the convenience of ATMs with the personalized experience of a branch visit. Financial product and service offerings include: savings and checking accounts, auto loans, home loans, personal loans, student loans, mortgage services, investment services, small business and commercial services, insurance agency, remote access, as well as financial education and counseling from TopLine Certified Credit Union Financial Counselors.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our new Maple Grove West location, further expanding our presence in the surrounding communities of Maple Grove, Corcoran, Hamel and Media to offer accessible financial services to more consumers and small business owners," stated Mick Olson, President and CEO of TopLine Financial Credit Union. "Our new branch reflects our dedication to delivering tailored financial solutions that empower individuals and families to realize their dreams, whether it's buying a home, funding education, saving for retirement, protecting assets, or starting a small business. We look forward to creating lifelong connections and serving as a trusted financial partner for individuals and families across these vibrant communities.”

TopLine will be holding a Grand Opening Celebration at the new location during the week of June 23 – 28, 2025. The community is invited to visit the branch in-person for exclusive specials, tasty treats, and a “We’ll Pay Your Phone Bill for a Month up to $150” raffle as a way to recognize the Bell System telephone workers who started the credit union 90 years ago. To learn more visit https://www.toplinecu.com/atms-locations/new-branch.

TopLine will be hosting a Ribbon Cutting Celebration in partnership with the Minneapolis Regional Chamber at the new location, 7015 Alvarado Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311, on Wednesday, July 9th from 2:00pm – 4:00pm. Everyone is welcome and refreshments will be served.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its ten branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Francis and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

