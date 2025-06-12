Implantable Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Grow 21.7% CAGR by 2029

Boston, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Global Implantable Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market” is expected to grow from $7.6 billion in 2024 to $20.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% from 2024 to 2029.

The report on the implantable remote patient monitoring (IRPM) device market analyzes market shares by product, indication and end users. It segments the market into device types, such as cardiovascular, brain, gastrointestinal, hematological, respiratory, and musculoskeletal monitoring devices. Indication consists of cardiovascular diseases, brain disorders, and diabetes End users include hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare settings. Additionally, it offers a study of the competitive landscape, regional analysis, consumer insights, and a supply chain analysis, helping stakeholders make informed decisions and identify strategic opportunities.

This report is particularly relevant today because implantable remote patient monitoring (IRPM) devices are transforming healthcare by enhancing patient outcomes, lowering healthcare costs, and increasing accessibility. These devices facilitate continuous monitoring of chronic conditions, enabling real-time data collection and analysis, which can lead to early detection of complications and more timely interventions.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Chronic Diseases and the Aging Population: The rise in chronic diseases and the global aging population increase the need for continuous health monitoring. Implantable devices help manage these conditions more effectively, reducing hospital visits and improving patient outcomes.

Demand for mHealth Applications: mHealth apps are gaining in popularity for their convenience and real-time health data. They enhance implantable devices by providing comprehensive health data, driven by the widespread use of smartphones and rising awareness of the benefits of digital health.

Improved Wireless Technologies: Advances in wireless tech, such as 5G, improve the reliability and efficiency of remote patient monitoring. These technologies enable faster data transmission and more stable connections, which are crucial for real-time health monitoring.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $6.5 billion Market size forecast $20.3 billion Growth rate CAGR of 21.7% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered By product, disease indication, end user, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World (RoW) Market drivers Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to an aging population.

Growing demand for mHealth applications.

Improved wireless communication technologies.

Interesting facts:

Reducing Hospital Readmissions: Implantable RPM devices can decrease hospital readmissions by up to 30%, which is crucial for managing chronic conditions like heart failure.

Innovative Power Sources and AI Integration: Some implantable devices are powered by the human body, eliminating the need for external batteries. Additionally, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) enhances their predictive capabilities, allowing real-time adjustments to patient care.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the global market for implantable remote patient monitoring devices?

The global market for implantable remote patient monitoring devices was valued at $6.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $20.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2024 to 2029.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

These include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to an aging population, growing demand for mHealth applications, and improved wireless communication technologies.

What market segments does the report cover?

The global market for implantable remote patient monitoring devices is segmented by product, indication, end user and region.

Which indication segment will enjoy market dominance through the forecast period?

The cardiovascular diseases segment will have that position.

Which region has the largest share of the global market for implantable remote patient monitoring devices?

North America holds the largest share of the market.

Leading Companies Include:

ABBOTT

AVERTIX MEDICAL INC.

BIOTRONIK

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP.

CARDIAC RMS

DEXCOM INC.

EBR SYSTEMS INC.

ENDOTRONIX INC.

INJECTSENSE INC.

IMPULSE DYNAMICS

MEDICO S.R.L.

MEDTRONIC

PROFUSA INC.

QURA LLC.

VITALCONNECT

