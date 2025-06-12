Ella's Heartwarming Journey: Love, Loss, and Memories with Zoey

Charleston, SC, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In I Loved You Best, Tracey Mauro tells the heartfelt story of a little girl named Ella and her beloved dog, Zoey. Their journey begins at a shelter, where Ella instantly connects with a playful brown puppy adorned with white paws resembling socks. This enchanting tale captures the essence of love and companionship as Ella and Zoey embark on countless adventures, from leaping into piles of leaves to snuggling during cozy movie nights. As they grow together, the bond between them deepens, showcasing the joy of friendship and the importance of cherishing every moment.



However, the story takes a poignant turn when Zoey falls ill. Ella learns from her mother that their furry friends do not stay with them forever, leading to a difficult goodbye. With a heavy heart, Ella treasures every moment with Zoey, whispering sweet words of love and comfort. The day arrives when Ella must say farewell, and despite the tears, she reflects on the joyful memories they created together. Mauro's narrative beautifully illustrates themes of love, loss, and the significance of remembering the happy times shared with beloved pets.



Ella finds solace in the belief that Zoey has crossed a beautiful rainbow bridge, a place where she can run and play freely. As Ella gazes at the stars, she understands that it’s okay to feel joy, knowing Zoey would want her to cherish their love. I Loved You Best serves as a gentle guide for children navigating the complexities of pet loss, emphasizing the enduring bond of love and the memories that remain.



I Loved You Best is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Tracey Mauro is an animal lover and advocate from southern New Jersey. In her debut book, I Loved You Best, she explores the themes of love and loss surrounding pets. As a dedicated volunteer at the renowned Monkey’s House Dog Hospice and Sanctuary, Tracey actively contributes to their social media, sharing insights and stories. Outside of her writing and volunteer work, she enjoys a peaceful life filled with warm travel adventures. Tracey invites readers to connect with her on her Facebook page, where she shares her journey and passion for animals.

