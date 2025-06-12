AUA Announces 2025-2026 H. Logan Holtgrewe Legislative Fellow

BALTIMORE, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) today announced that Christine Van Horn, MD, MS, has been named the 2025-2026 H. Logan Holtgrewe Legislative Fellow. This fellowship aims to equip residents, fellows, and early career urologists with a foundational understanding of the legislative processes that shape health policy.

As the Holtgrewe Fellow, Dr. Van Horn will engage in a multi-week fellowship within a congressional office in Washington, DC. During this time, she will actively contribute to key AUA advocacy efforts, including the Annual Urology Advocacy Summit and meetings of the AUA’s Public Policy Council and Federal Advocacy Committee. Additionally, she will participate in the Executive Leadership Program in Health Policy & Management at Brandeis University.

"I'm very excited about the opportunities the Holtgrewe Fellowship provides, especially in learning more about the legislative process,” said Dr. Van Horn. “I've learned so much over the last several years working with the AUAPAC and the AUA Policy and Advocacy Residency and Fellows Working Group, and I'm excited for the in-depth experiences offered by the fellowship to build on that framework and further strengthen my skills in advocating for our patients and our specialty."

Dr. Van Horn is a fellowship-trained endourologist who recently completed her Endourology and Laparoscopic Robotic Surgery Fellowship at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine. Dr. Van Horn completed her urology residency at UMass Chan Medical School and earned her medical degree from the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

Dr. Van Horn is deeply engaged in health policy and advocacy through her work with the AUA. She previously served on the AUA Policy and Advocacy Recruitment Work Group Executive Committee for the Trainee Workforce Support Subgroup and is an active member of the AUAPAC Champions Program. She also mentors through the AUA FUTURE Program and is a member of the Urology Care Foundation’s Kidney and Adrenal Health Committee. She is also actively engaged in research on gender equity and the urology workforce.

“Dr. Van Horn brings an exceptional depth of advocacy experience to the Holtgrewe Fellowship,” said AUA Public Policy Council Chair Dr. Mark Edney. “From her work with the AUA’s Policy and Advocacy Recruitment Workgroup to her leadership within the AUAPAC Champions Program, she has demonstrated a clear commitment to shaping the future of health policy in urology. Her energy, insight and firsthand clinical perspective make her an outstanding advocate for our specialty on Capitol Hill.”

The Holtgrewe Fellowship program was established in recognition of Dr. H. Logan Holtgrewe, former AUA president and past chairman of the AUA’s Health Policy Council. The Holtgrewe Fellowship is open to all AUA residents in their research year, fellows and first-year post-graduates. Learn more about the program.

