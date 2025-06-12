Grupo Bimbo Reports Progress in Its Environmental Sustainability Strategy

The world’s leading baking company presented its 2024 Annual Report: “Actions that Transform,” highlighting progress on its 2030 and 2050 commitments

It has more than 4,200 electric delivery vehicles, the largest fleet in Mexico and Latin America

94% of Grupo Bimbo’s packaging is now recyclable



HORSHAM, Pa., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of World Environment Day, Grupo Bimbo, the world’s leading baking company, presented its 2024 Annual Report: “Actions that Transform,” which outlines business progress and advances toward its 2030 and 2050 Sustainability Strategy goals.

As part of its Nourishing a Better World sustainability strategy, Grupo Bimbo has established a comprehensive plan to protect and preserve natural systems through its For Nature priority. This plan is structured around three key pillars: Net Zero Carbon Emissions, Zero Waste, and Regenerative Agriculture.

Through its Net Zero Carbon Emissions pillar, the company is implementing a range of strategies to achieve its goal of becoming a net zero carbon emissions company by 2050. One of these initiatives is sustainable mobility. Today, Grupo Bimbo operates more than 7,757 vehicles powered by alternative fuels. Of these, over 4,200 are electric, solidifying its leadership as the company with the largest electric delivery fleet in Latin America and Mexico.

Under its Zero Waste pillar, Grupo Bimbo reported that 94% of its packaging is now recyclable and reaffirmed its goal that by 2025, 100% of its packaging will be recyclable, biodegradable, or compostable. Additionally, in terms of waste management, we have 80 bakeries and production facilities that send zero waste to landfill.

Aligned with its Regenerative Agriculture pillar, the company has implemented these practices across nearly 300,000 hectares, with the goal of sourcing all key ingredients from land cultivated using regenerative methods by 2050.

Alejandra Vázquez, VP Global Sustainability at Grupo Bimbo, stated: “2024 was a year of great progress and significant efforts to continue generating a positive impact on the planet, in the lives of our associates, and in the communities where we live and work. We are very proud of these achievements within our Sustainability Strategy, as we continue to take firm steps toward our purpose of Nourishing a Better World.”

Recently, the bakery also shared progress on its other two priorities in its latest sustainability report. Under the For You priority, that is focused on offering better nutritional profiles, plant-based diets, and purpose-driven sustainable brands, Grupo Bimbo reported that 99% of its daily consumption products are free from artificial colors and flavors.

Under the For Life priority, aimed at strengthening communities and caring for our people, Grupo Bimbo highlighted the implementation of 267 community projects in 28 countries through its “Good Neighbor” program, benefiting more than 530,000 people.

To learn more about the company’s progress in sustainability, visit Annual Report 2024.

