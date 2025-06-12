PMI Foods provides relief to wildfire victims by serving over 1,000 families before the WWE Event with the Los Angeles Dreams Center

Salt Lake City, Utah, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent days, WWE honored the Los Angeles Dream Center at their Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. The day prior, the L.A. Dream Center, in partnership with Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods), co-hosted a cookout for the victims of the L.A. wildfires. The PMI sponsored event provided essential food, clothing, and supplies to help families continue their recovery process.

As a part of their on-going mission to combat global food insecurity, PMI Foods continues to donate and deliver large-scale protein to vulnerable communities. With corporate offices in 30 countries, PMI foods continue to be a global leader in sourcing and distributing high-quality foods to local communities.

Families at this cookout received:

Rump Steak and Baby Back Ribs that fed over 1,000 people, donated by PMI Foods, ensuring that families have access to high-quality proteins as they continue to deal with recovering from the devastating fires.

“At PMI Foods we are actively trying to fight global food insecurity and feed the hungry,” remarked Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. Mr. Parker continued “we are proud to partner with the Los Angeles Dream Center and WWE to help thousands of families impacted by the LA wildfires. PMI Foods is working every day to provide millions of people with nutritious foods such as grass-fed pasture-raised beef, free-range chicken, as well as many other healthy options.”

Through the efforts of WWE, Dream Center, and PMI Foods, thousands of victims are continuing to receive the help they need to recover from losing their homes.

“We are incredibly grateful to PMI Foods for their generous donations as well as their continued support in aiding the victims of the disastrous LA wildfires,” remarked Donny Irmen, Director at the Los Angeles Dream Center. “On behalf of the LA Dream Center, thank you PMI Foods for always giving a helping hand to those in need.”

About Parker Migliorini International

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales, and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets, and PMI Food Service, which provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer-specific adaptation of products and packaging. More information about PMI Foods is available at: www.pmifoods.com

About Dream Center

The Dream Center is a dedicated resource hub committed to supporting individuals impacted by homelessness, hunger, and lack of education. Through a combination of residential services and community outreach programs, it offers vital assistance to those in need. With over 84 Dream Centers across the globe—including locations in 29 U.S. states and 8 countries—each center shares a unified mission: to transform lives and uplift communities by providing the essential help, hope, and resources people need to thrive. Learn more about Dream Center and the work they do at: www.dreamcenter.org

