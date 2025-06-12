Bitget Wallet and Entravel Partner to Enable Discounted Luxury Hotel Bookings with Crypto

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has partnered with Entravel , the world’s largest crypto-native hotel booking platform, to offer users access to a private club of over one million luxury hotels and resorts worldwide at exclusive, members-only rates. The integration introduces a new way for Bitget Wallet users to spend their digital assets on real-world experiences, directly within the app.

This Web3-powered travel experience is designed to let users book premium hotels with crypto and card payments, enjoy prices up to 60% lower than mainstream platforms such as Expedia and Booking.com. Users can access stays at leading global hotel brands including Marriott, InterContinental, Hyatt, and more — all at exclusive discounted rates. Additional perks through Bitget Wallet’s ecosystem include members-only rates, up to 6% cashback for Bitget Wallet cardholders, and seamless in-app booking access — bringing real utility to digital assets.

As a leading self-custodial crypto wallet focused on making crypto usable in everyday life, Bitget Wallet continues to expand beyond asset storage and trading. With the Entravel partnership, Bitget Wallet users now have an intuitive and secure way to spend their crypto on real-world experiences — starting with premium travel.

“Entravel brings real-world utility to crypto,” said Alvin Kan, COO at Bitget Wallet. “This partnership lets our users turn digital assets into meaningful travel experiences — seamlessly and securely.”

Key Benefits of Bitget Wallet x Entravel Hotels

Access to 1M+ premium & luxury hotels and resorts around the world

Up to 60% savings vs traditional hotel booking platforms

Members-only & insider rates

Up to 6% extra cashback for Bitget Wallet card holders

Seamless booking via the Bitget Wallet app and platform

Crypto payments supported

“Partnering with Bitget Wallet brings premium travel at rare, discounted rates to a global crypto audience,” said Mathias Lundoe Nielsen, Founder & CEO of Entravel. “It’s a big step toward making crypto truly usable in everyday life.”

This integration expands Bitget Wallet’s in-app marketplace , where users can spend digital assets across a growing range of everyday services such as regional shopping, mobile top-ups, hotel bookings, entertainment credits, prepaid virtual cards and more.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, dApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

About Entravel

The leading crypto-native hotel booking platform. Private members club, accessed by invitation only. The lowest prices on luxury hotels, with guarantee. Entravel partners with top-tier Web3 platforms to bring travel, savings, and convenience to the global crypto community.

For more information, visit https://entravel.com/

For media inquiries, contact marketing@entravel.com

