Logent Group acquires HUB logistics Finland Oy and announces the intention to issue subsequent notes

Logent Finland Bidco Oy, an indirect subsidiary of SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) (“Logent” or the “Company”) has entered into an agreement with the shareholders of the Finnish entity HUB logistics Finland Oy (“HUB logistics” or the “Target”) to acquire all the shares in the Target (the “Acquisition”). The closing of the Acquisition is expected to take effect on 23 June 2025 and is subject to customary conditions precedents.

Logent has mandated Nordea Bank Abp and Pareto Securities AS as joint bookrunners to arrange credit investor meetings commencing on 13 June 2025 for the placement of subsequent senior secured notes under the terms and conditions of the Company’s outstanding notes loan 2023/2026 with ISIN SE0021021193 (the “Subsequent Notes Issue”). A capital markets transaction with an expected volume of SEK 200 million will follow. The Company has received binding subscription applications corresponding to the full amount of the Subsequent Notes Issue.

The net proceeds from the Subsequent Notes Issue will be applied towards consummation of the Acquisition, financing transaction costs and general corporate purposes. Following the Subsequent Notes Issue, the aggregate outstanding nominal amount under the notes loan is expected be SEK 1,050 million.

The Acquisition in brief and financial effects

Joining forces in Finland will complement Logent’s and HUB logistics’ strengths, service offerings and enhance the value Logent can deliver to its customers in the Finnish market and in Northern Europe more broadly.

After closing of the Acquisition, Logent is expected to generate rolling 12-month pro forma Net Sales of approximately SEK 2.7 billion and Adj. EBITDA (pre-IFRS 16) of approximately SEK 270 million, as of the first quarter of 2025. The incurrence testing date for the Subsequent Notes Issue will be 3 June, 2025, at which the Company reports a pro forma net debt position (incl. consummation of the Acquisition) of approximately SEK 1,010 million (pre-IFRS 16).

Nordea Bank Abp and Pareto Securities AS are acting as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Subsequent Notes Issue. Snellman Advokatbyrå AB acts as legal advisor to the Company and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB acts as legal advisor to the Joint Bookrunners.

For further information, please contact:

Joel Engström, CEO, telephone number: +46 734 36 36 29, joel.engstrom@logent.se

This information is of the type that SSCP Lager BidCo AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 12-06-2025 at 20:12 CET/CEST.

About Logent Group

Logent is an independent logistics partner, with a Nordic base present in Northern Europe and global networks. We have a wide range of services and create value for our customers through guaranteed cost and quality improvements. Our service offer include Logistics Services such as Warehouse design and operations, Transport Management and Customs, Port and Terminal operations, Staffing Services and Consulting Services. This means that Logent has grown to a turnover of about SEK 2.4 billion from the start in 2006 and employs approximately 2,800 people in Northern Europe.

Attachment