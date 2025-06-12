ProSearch Experts to Share Insights on Legal Discovery, Essential Skills for Legal Teams, and More at Upcoming Webinars and Events

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of legal data intelligence and comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces that ProSearch experts will be attending and speaking on important topics at several key industry events this summer. The company’s upcoming schedule starts with sponsoring a new ACEDS webinar on the topic of a popular, recently published white paper co-produced by ProSearch: “Metaskills for the Future Ready Team.”

ACEDS webinar – Tuesday, June 24, 1 p.m. EDT, hosted by Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today

Future-Ready: The 10 Essential Skill Sets for Corporate Legal Department Teams

As the corporate legal landscape evolves, the demands placed on in-house teams continue to expand. From navigating emerging technologies to fostering leadership and innovation, legal departments must cultivate a diverse range of skills to remain competitive. This session will explore the 10 key skill sets every legal department must develop to thrive in the future. Learn how expertise in areas such as data analytics, AI, risk management, strategic thinking, and cross-functional collaboration can elevate your team’s performance and enable you to lead in a rapidly changing environment.

Moderated by Julia Hasenzahl, CEO & Co-Founder, ProSearch. Panelists include:

Mary Agbovi – Director of Legal Operations, CoverMyMeds Adam Nagorski – Associate General Counsel, UL Solutions Vincent Catanzaro – Lead Counsel, FedEx Jeremiah Weasenforth – Legal Analytics Director, Edward Jones

Legal Tech Talk – June 26-27, London

ProSearch experts will be in attendance.

The Masters Conference New York – July 22, hosted by Morgan Lewis

Jeopardy! Legal Technology Edition

Four-time Jeopardy! champion and ProSearch manager of Advisory Services and Digital Forensics Ryan Hemmel will host a spirited legal technology-themed game of Jeopardy!, allowing contestants to test their knowledge and compete for bragging rights against their peers.

SOLID AI AGENTS IN ACTION: The Future of Legal Work with AI & Copilot – August 6-7, Microsoft Campus in Redmond, WA

ProSearch is a sponsor of SOLID AI, a hands-on, curated boot camp designed for legal leaders to build and implement their own AI agents, preparing them to always be a step ahead in the business of law.

ILTACON – August 10-14, National Harbor, MD

ProSearch experts will be in attendance.

The company’s busy summer schedule is already underway. Earlier this month, ProSearch was a platinum-level sponsor of the EDI Summer Meeting held June 4 in New York.

Attendees at upcoming events interested in scheduling a meeting with ProSearch can do so here.

